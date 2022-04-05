Why Young Sheldon's Creator Thinks You Should Stop Comparing It To The Big Bang Theory

It's been three years since "The Big Bang Theory" went off the air, and fans still can't stop comparing it to the CBS sitcom's prequel series, "Young Sheldon" — with viewers often nitpicking and finding plot holes throughout. Well, co-creator Steven Molaro has a message for those people.

"I'm happy to point out that on 'Cheers,' Frasier was an only child, and it all worked out once Niles suddenly appeared," zinged Molaro, while speaking to TV Line about the ongoing fifth season of "Young Sheldon."

Since debuting in 2017, the Chuck Lorre and Molaro-led spinoff has offered up countless new stories and tales centered around young Sheldon Cooper (Ian Armitage), and oftentimes, these experiences will contradict with what happened or was said about the character's life on "The Big Bang Theory." For example, there's been scenes in "Young Sheldon" where Armitage's Cooper shakes hands with people without wearing gloves, something adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) never does — not even with family (via Daily Express). Then there's the negative portrayal of Sheldon's father, George Cooper Sr., in "The Big Bang Theory" but not in "Young Sheldon." Instead, fans are treated to a much softer and kinder depiction of George Sr., as pointed out by CheatSheet.

Overall, "Young Sheldon" has been a hit for CBS, which has renewed it for two more seasons, with more expected to follow (via Variety). But if viewers are going to continue enjoying Lorre and Molaro's storytelling, they're going to have to be more open to leaving "Big Bang" in the past — because here's what else Molaro had to say about the matter.