2006 Sci-Fi Movies That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

Part of what makes science fiction so exciting is that, every once in a while, the genre legitimately predicts the future. Isaac Asimov, the author of the likes of "I, Robot" and "Foundation," wrote about the Three Laws of Robotics long before machine learning became a commonplace reality. Of course, there's no shortage of sci-fi movies that don't make any sense, but that's all part of the fun. The genre has the capability of telling utterly wild, borderline fantastical stories, but it can also hew incredibly close to reality when it needs to.

The best sci-fi movies of all time find themselves somewhere in the middle, using real-world science concepts to tell stories that go so far beyond reality they're almost unrecognizable. 2006 gave us a sampling of every variety of sci-fi story. Films like "Black Sheep" played fast and loose with scientific concepts for comedic effect, and others like "The Fountain" mixed and matched so many strange ideas that audiences could hardly follow what was really happening, but a handful of sci-fi movies from 2006 seem incredibly prescient today, and it's a little unnerving just how ahead of their time they were.