What Is SolarPunk: How An Animated Ad Helped Define A Genre Aesthetic

When looking at commercials, one usually doesn't think about what literary or cinematic genre they fit into other than "Has a gecko mascot" or "Doesn't have a gecko mascot." That's what makes the "Dear Alice" ad from Chobani so intriguing and worthy of further discussion. Chobani is a food company perhaps best known for its Greek yogurt. But unlike many corporations, Chobani puts out an image of being more forward-thinking, such as offering various plant-based products. That's where the "Dear Alice" commercial comes into play.

While Chobani products can be found in the ad, the central focus is on a woman narrating a letter written by a grandmother to her granddaughter about how she wants to leave behind a more sustainable future for her. This is accompanied by numerous images of using land wisely for agriculture, where technology and nature can co-exist side by side. It's downright beautiful and perfectly encapsulates an artistic genre known as solarpunk.

You may have seen the solarpunk style before, even if you weren't fully aware of it. Let's break down why the "Dear Alice" commercial and solarpunk go hand-in-hand.