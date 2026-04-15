The Three Classic Anime Movies That Inspired The Matrix

Action movies come and go, but the Wachowskis' seminal 1999 masterpiece endures. "The Matrix" remains not only the best entry of its respective trilogy, but a defining feat of sci-fi action cinema. The movie was so fresh and unexpected when it dropped at the turn of the millennium, that it almost seemed to transcend the live action medium.

There's a reason to this, too. As it turns out, "The Matrix" was heavily influenced by three classic anime films – Katsuhiro Otomo's legendary 1988 cyberpunk "Akira," Yoshiaki Kawajiri's supernatural Edo period piece "Ninja Scroll," and Mamoru Oshii's futuristic 1995 work "Ghost in the Shell," the latter based on Masamune Shirow's manga of the same name.

In a chatroom interview on the Warner Brothers website (via Matrixfans), the Wachowskis revealed that these three anime in particular influenced their seminal sci-fi action film, and also opened up on just how they shaped "The Matrix." "In anime, one thing that they do that we tried to bring to our film was a juxtaposition of time and space in action beats," they said.