5 Philip K. Dick Sci-Fi Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

When it comes to discussing the greatest science-fiction authors of all time, the conversation isn't complete without bringing up Philip K. Dick. Previous writers developed far-out, futuristic cities or pondered what would happen if man could reach the cosmos. They were fantastical stories, but Dick brought sci-fi back down to earth. Not only that, but he looked at the rot that would occur within the human soul and psyche if incredible technology was readily at our disposal and, by proxy, became boring.

With works like "VALIS" and "Ubik," you're not left wondering how cool it would be to have a robot companion. Instead, you're questioning the very nature and stability of reality and whether something else could exist beyond the veil cloaked over our eyes. Dick also wasn't so much interested in cool heroes, like warriors and astronauts. His protagonists are working-class individuals, like Rick Deckard in "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" They're relatable, which makes their paranoia all the more terrifying, as it feels like something that could afflict any of us.

It should be no surprise that many of Dick's works have been adapted into films, and some of the best sci-fi movies of all time hail from Dick's mind. If you want a sample of Dick's philosophy and a primer on what to expect when you pick up one of his books, these are the movies to check out first.