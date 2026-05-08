Mortal Kombat 2 Details Only True Fans Noticed

Contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat 2"

"Mortal Kombat 2" is a worthy sequel to 2021's "Mortal Kombat," and far closer to the spirit of the video game series than the first film ever was. Princess Kitana's (Adeline Rudolph) revenge arc and Johnny Cage's (Karl Urban) hero's journey provide the film with two extremely different key protagonists who offer their own flavors of martial arts mastery. Meanwhile, the existing characters and storylines surrounding them provide an entertaining backdrop for the multitude of cool fight scenes in the film — many of which will give any of the best martial art movie fights in the last five years a run for their money.

Being an adaptation of the iconic "Mortal Kombat" fighting game series, of course, "Mortal Kombat 2" is also much more than just a sequel that's better than the original film. It contains a massive number of references to various characters' special moves, video game backstories, and general franchise lore. Some of these nods are pretty obvious: For instance, everyone who's even slightly familiar with the games will notice the film versions of the characters' designs and unique move sets.

However, other details in the film are slightly more nuanced, and may require a finer knowledge of the source material in order to truly understand the references. Here's a closer look at the "Mortal Kombat 2" details that only true fans of the franchise are liable to notice.