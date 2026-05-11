5 TV Shows From 1980 That Are Better Than You Remember

Nobody quite knew what to expect from "Saturday Night Live" when it first debuted in 1975. But it only took a few seasons for it to become a full-blown phenomenon. In fact, Season 3 through Season 6 of "SNL" remain the top four highest-rated seasons in the show's entire history, which means that the show reached the height of its popularity between the late '70s and early '80s. So in retrospect, maybe 1980 wasn't the best year for ABC to release its own competing day of the week-specific live sketch comedy show — but that's exactly what the network did when it debuted "Fridays" that year.

To be fair, the talent both in front of and behind the camera of "Fridays" was undeniably impressive. The cast included Larry David and Michael Richards, and its creative department was made up of writers and directors of some of the best sketch comedy shows ever: "Mr. Show," "MADtv," and "In Living Color," not to mention "Seinfeld." The show was well-received at the time, with a New York Times article from 1981 proclaiming that "Fridays" was on its way to usurping the sketch comedy crown from "SNL."

Of course, that's not what happened. Within three seasons, "Fridays" was gone — thanks in no small part to ABC bumping it to a later, less successful time slot in favor of "Nightline." As "SNL" would go on to literally dozens of additional seasons, "Friday" quickly fell into obscurity as that forgotten "SNL" rip-off. But it doesn't deserve that dismissive distinction, and was a great show with great talent that very well could have supplanted "SNL" if ABC had actually given it the chance.