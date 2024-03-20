Hulu's Shogun Is Great But The 1980 Miniseries Changed TV Forever

FX's "Shōgun" has been getting such rave reviews that it may be easy to think of it as the definitive live-action adaptation of James Clawell's novel of the same name. But there's another version that broke new ground for television decades before the current incarnation was even in pre-production. However, 1980's highly-rated "Shōgun" miniseries is almost impossible to watch these days because no streamer carries it. But if you happen to get your hands on a copy, then you'll be holding on to a slice of true TV history.

Though its reviews pale in comparison to the 2024 version, the 1980 "Shōgun" carries the distinction of breaking numerous television taboos. The series was the very first one to show things like urination and beheading on network TV, as well as the first show to use the word "piss." Combined with the thrilling story and a stellar cast led by Richard Chamberlain and Akira Kurosawa mainstay Toshirô Mifune, the trailblazing coarseness of the content worked. At the time, "Shōgun" was NBC's most successful TV miniseries ever and the second most viewed one in total after ABC's "Roots" — which also happens to be one of the best miniseries of all time.