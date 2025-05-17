The 15 Worst TV Shows Of All Time

More than 800,000 television shows have been produced in the United States since folks began gathering around their TVs for a night of wholesome entertainment. With streaming now dominating the marketplace, that number seems to be exponentially rising. But there's a problem with having so much content; while there are some amazing series, many are utterly unwatchable.

For every "Breaking Bad," "The Office," or "Game of Thrones," there are a plethora of projects that don't achieve any level of success. Whether it's because of bad writing, crummy acting, or the whole thing just being an awful concept, there are many simply terrible television shows out there.

Determining which of these is the worst is subjective, but only to a point. The issue becomes more objective when you consider how long a particular series lasts before it's inevitably given the axe by a network. While cancellation doesn't always mean a show is bad, this, along with audience and critics' ratings on sites like IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes, are indications that the series in question just doesn't work. Of the nearly million series ever produced, these 15 are arguably the worst TV shows of all time.