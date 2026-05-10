10 Sci-Fi Movies That Would Never Get Made Today

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault, as well as extreme violence involving children.

Science fiction is a tricky genre to produce timeless works in. Much of this has to do with sci-fi often taking place in the future, or featuring futuristic technology. In reality, we often end up bringing to life the tech that was once deemed speculative fiction. As a result, many sci-fi movies have aged terribly, as they feature innovations that have not only already happened, but are even dated in some cases.

On the other hand, sci-fi films can date themselves for reasons that affect any other genre. Chief among these are ideals that don't hold up when viewed through a more progressive, sensitive lens. Offensive depictions of races and genders; edgy jokes that fall flat when you remove their shock value; graphic scenes of sex and/or violence that feel out of place; and similar content of that nature all unite these sci-fi films.

Even among the ones considered highly watchable classics, there are things that would certainly be left out if these films were made today — and, notably, have been left out of the movies and shows directly inspired by them.