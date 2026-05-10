5 Best TV Shows Like House Of David
Anyone paying attention to trends has likely realized that there has been a resurgence in biblically-inspired material. But rather than a new wave of must-watch movies based on the Bible, television is the new creative landscape for Old and New Testament adaptations. Among the best of these new long-form takes on the scriptures is the Prime Video and Wonder Project series "House of David." Taking inspiration directly from 1 Samuel, the two-season drama follows the titular shepherd who soon discovers his destiny as the next king of Israel.
"House of David" has everything from Bronze Age action and an almost mythological feel to stunning romance and characters who come across as more complicated than they do on the page. As David (Michael Iskander) and Saul (Ali Suliman) dance around the throne, the Bible comes to life through characters who represent the best and worst of what humanity has to offer — and the difference between adhering to the divine or rejecting it.
But if you're caught up with "House of David" and looking for something more, we have good news for you. While we're still awaiting a Season 3 renewal, we've put together five other shows that may just hold you over. (And no, we do not recommend the other major David adaptation "Of Kings and Prophets," which was so bad that it was canceled after only two episodes.) So, arm yourself for battle, because here are some great shows that echo what makes "House of David" so great.
The Bible
Probably one of the most obvious picks we could choose from, "The Bible" is a 2013 miniseries produced by television power-couple Roma Downey and Mark Burnett that offered an overview of the biblical narrative from Genesis to Revelation. While "The Bible" cannot possibly hit every single story detailed within its pages, it remains one of the most complete adaptations of the Old and New Testaments put to screen. It earned itself three Emmy nominations for its efforts.
Narrated by Keith David, "The Bible" — which is a lot less controversial than some Bible-based miniseries — is told in 10 parts, splitting the Old and New Testaments evenly, despite the former containing the bulk of biblical material. "House of David" fans should note that the fourth episode, "Kingdom," also highlights the story of King David (played first by Jassa Ahluwalia, then Langley Kirkwood) and his rise to power. Although David gets only one episode in this 10-part event, the miniseries adds important context to his anointing as king not seen on "House of David."
"The Bible" originally aired on History Channel, concluding its five week run on Easter, a perfect time to detail the resurrection of Jesus Christ (Diogo Morgado). In fact, those looking for additional material may also enjoy the 2014 film, "Son of God," which was edited together from the final few episodes of "The Bible" and mixed with some deleted scenes that were cut out of its initial run. If only they had also cobbled together a King David movie, too.
A.D. The Bible Continues
Because "The Bible" doesn't cover the entirety of the Book of Acts, which details the early history of the Christian church, producers Roma Downey and Mart Burnett returned with "A.D. The Bible Continues" to expand on the New Testament narrative. Although the main roles are recast from the History Channel miniseries, this NBC drama begins with the death and resurrection of Christ (Juan Pablo Di Pace), leading to an explosion of the church upon the outpouring of the Holy Spirit — and the whole thing turns the region of Judea upside down.
As Simon Peter (Adam Levy), John (Babou Ceesay), and the rest of the apostles lead the church after Christ's ascension, they find themselves threatened on every side by Jewish religious leaders and Roman occupiers alike. Pontius Pilate (Vincent Regan) continues to crack down on the new religious sect while, at the same time, Saul of Tarsus (Emmett J. Scanlan) wages his own "holy war" against the new believers. This lesser-explored period of church history is certainly an engaging one.
"A.D. The Bible Continues" is technically a sequel to "The Bible," but it was meant as a long-form series rather than a one-and-done run. Unfortunately, the show only lasted a single 12-episode season, though it manages to get through the first eight-or-so chapters of the biblical account. Still, it's a good time for those who enjoy historical (especially Roman Empire-era) entertainment.
David: King of Israel
"House of David" isn't the only television series in recent years to chronicle the Old Testament tale of King David — it's not even the only one to air in 2026. After "To End All Wars" director David L. Cunningham teamed up with Kevin Costner to bring the Nativity story to life on ABC back in 2025, he turned to Fox Nation with "David: King of Israel." Hosted by Zachary Levi, this docudrama covers the early years of David (Nahum Hughes), from his time as a shepherd to his coronation as king.
"David: King of Israel" is a quick binge, with four 40-to-50-minute episodes that go into detail when adapting the story from the pages of both 1 Samuel and 2 Samuel. Hughes is a solid David, and though the show is nowhere near as dramatic or dynamic as "House of David," it's a more faithful adaptation that generally sticks to the biblical material. Because of that, it covers more ground in David's life in significantly less time.
While the miniseries is, admittedly, a limited window into King David's story (skipping almost entirely over his later years), "David: King of Israel" is an engaging companion piece to "House of David." Those curious about how the story told by Prime Video and Wonder Project differs from the biblical text ought to give this one a try. Although, you may accidentally spoil yourself for future seasons...
Kings
Of course, if you don't care much about biblical accuracy at all, then perhaps "Kings" will be more your speed. Created by Michael Green, this short-lived NBC series took direct inspiration from the Old Testament stories of King Saul and King David, only to completely re-imagine them in a 21st century-adjacent context that traded Ancient Israel for the fictional Kingdom of Gilboa. Naturally, that's not all that this network television drama switched around.
"Kings" largely follows young soldier-turned-hero David Shepherd (Christopher Egan) after he stares down a Goliath tank and calls for peace between Gilboa and rival nation Gath. This earns him favor with the public and King Silas Benjamin (Ian McShane) takes full advantage, ushering David into his home. This causes strife between Silas and his son, Jack (Sebastian Stan), who feels threatened by David's inherent goodness, though the young soldier catches the eye of Princess Michelle (Allison Miller).
Unfortunately for Green and company, "Kings" struggled to find an audience, becoming one of the most expensive TV flops in history. Although the show departed considerably from its source material — Jack, for instance, is literally the exact opposite of Prince Jonathan on almost every level — to avoid offending religious audiences, it didn't capture the attention of secular audiences either. With only a single 12-episode season to its name, "Kings" is worth it if not solely for Ian McShane's phenomenal post-"Deadwood" performance.
The Chosen
You knew this one was coming. Before "House of David" could make waves on Prime Video, "The Chosen" was the first multi-season Bible-based television series to make real waves internationally. Created by Dallas Jenkins, the show quickly became the largest crowd-funded media project in history and has maintained that title after five seasons. Following the life of Jesus Christ (Jonathan Roumie) through the eyes of his disciples, the series covers the three years leading to his inevitable crucifixion.
"The Chosen" is unique in that it takes the New Testament story and attempts to embellish the material by giving the disciples distinct on-screen personalities. Simon Peter (Shahar Isaac), Matthew (Paras Patel), Mary Magdalene (Elizabeth Tabish), John (George H. Xanthis), and Andrew (Noah James) are typically highlighted, as are some of the lesser-explored characters from the gospel accounts. Of course, "The Chosen" has also been quite controversial in some circles for its departures from the biblical narrative, especially surrounding Jesus himself.
With five seasons of "The Chosen" so far (and two more underway), the series shows no sign of slowing down. Several spin-off projects are also in development. Eagle-eyed fans may even notice that King David appears in the third season in Old Testament flashbacks, played here by Jorge Franco IV. While not connected to "House of David," the show shares similar creative teams and practices, resulting in an easy, if predictable recommendation.