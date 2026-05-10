5 Best TV Shows Like House Of David

Anyone paying attention to trends has likely realized that there has been a resurgence in biblically-inspired material. But rather than a new wave of must-watch movies based on the Bible, television is the new creative landscape for Old and New Testament adaptations. Among the best of these new long-form takes on the scriptures is the Prime Video and Wonder Project series "House of David." Taking inspiration directly from 1 Samuel, the two-season drama follows the titular shepherd who soon discovers his destiny as the next king of Israel.

"House of David" has everything from Bronze Age action and an almost mythological feel to stunning romance and characters who come across as more complicated than they do on the page. As David (Michael Iskander) and Saul (Ali Suliman) dance around the throne, the Bible comes to life through characters who represent the best and worst of what humanity has to offer — and the difference between adhering to the divine or rejecting it.

But if you're caught up with "House of David" and looking for something more, we have good news for you. While we're still awaiting a Season 3 renewal, we've put together five other shows that may just hold you over. (And no, we do not recommend the other major David adaptation "Of Kings and Prophets," which was so bad that it was canceled after only two episodes.) So, arm yourself for battle, because here are some great shows that echo what makes "House of David" so great.