5 Best Movies Like Marty Supreme

Saying that Josh Safdie's "Marty Supreme" is just about table tennis is kind of like saying "Dune" is just about spice. It's not entirely inaccurate, but there's so much more going on. "Marty Supreme" is a story about ambition and the drive to achieve greatness. Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet, who delivers perhaps his finest performance to date) drives pretty much everyone away with his callousness. He wants to be the best, and he doesn't care who he has to step over to get there.

Naturally, this comes back to bite him when he's unable to secure enough money to pay off a fine and get to the World Championship in Japan. The second half of the movie is largely a race against time, as Marty runs around New York trying to make amends, get enough money to compete, and recognize what an awful person he's been to practically everyone in his orbit. It's among the most expensive A24 movies to date, and every penny gets shown on screen with this globe-trotting adventure that demonstrates the cost of unchecked ambition.

When you're done watching this two-and-a-half hour spectacle, you'll probably start looking for something similar to watch next — it's that good. Fortunately, there are some other movies like "Marty Supreme" out there that will scratch your itch. That doesn't necessarily mean they're about sports. More than anything, they're fascinating character pieces about the lengths people will go to in order to attain their dreams, no matter the cost.