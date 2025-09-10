The Smashing Machine Review: Dwayne Johnson's Serious A24 Movie Feels Half-Baked [TIFF 2025]

You've never seen Dwayne Johnson lose a fight in a movie. Studios are contractually bound to keep his characters invincible, a revealing factoid indicative of Johnson's priorities in his movie star career. He hasn't played a character other than idealized versions of himself in quite some time — can you actually name his "characters" in "Jumanji" or "Jungle Cruise," or do you just call them "Dwayne Johnson"? His greatest skill hasn't been acting, but brand management. Recently, however, his once-unbeatable brand has faltered, and to save that brand, he's now doing something he hasn't had to in ages: act.

Johnson's performance as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in Benny Safdie's "The Smashing Machine" is our glimpse of his Oscar-seeking era. The role isn't some mind-blowing stretch of his skills. A brutal fighter in the ring, a gentle giant in public, and a self-absorbed mess at home? That's at least 2/3rds just a different version of The Rock. It does, however, require Johnson to play this persona seriously and with some humility. The film's most effectively dramatized character arc for Kerr is the story of someone addicted to the thrill of winning learning how to lose with grace. Is Kerr pleading to turn his first big loss into a "no contest" ruling the equivalent of Johnson trying to argue "Black Adam" wasn't actually a flop?

The meta-narrative of where "The Smashing Machine" fits into Johnson's career is more interesting than the film itself, which I found a bit of a bore. Johnson's performance is good enough, and Emily Blunt is truly transformative as Kerr's unstable wife Dawn Staples, but neither get that much to do beyond repeat the same sort of fights (physical or verbal) over the course of two hours in a film that fails to justify why we should be so interested.