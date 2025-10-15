11 Most Expensive A24 Films Ever

A24's first in-house production, "Moonlight," cost just $1.5 million to make. That pricetag reflected how the company (founded four years earlier in 2012) had to be choosy on where and when it invested in its money. It was a move that worked, as "Moonlight" then became the company's first major financial and critical success. Cut to almost a decade later and A24 is a cinematic empire. The label has launched major hits like "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Hereditary" while still funding in-house projects. The increasing ambitions of A24 means that the company is starting to generate concepts for splashy blockbusters, such as a big budget "Elden Ring" adaptation that is already spinning rumors about its budget. Tickets like that were once the exclusive domain of major studios like Warner Bros. or Universal Pictures.

A24 has already produced and distributed some pricey motion pictures, though. Looking at the 11 most expensive A24 titles in history (ranked below from cheapest to costliest) reflects how A24's financial ambitions have only grown over time. These costly budgets are assigned to a variety of genres and directors, and today that big dollar sign attached to a brand new member of this list, Dwayne Johnson's drama, "The Smashing Machine," about the real life martial artist Mark Kerr.

Whatever the budget total, these uber-expensive A24 releases don't merely capture the confidence this label has in its auteur filmmakers. They also reflect how much the studio has evolved since the days of "Moonlight," with its shockingly small budget.