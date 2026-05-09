5 TV Shows From 1996 That Everyone Was Watching Back Then

"Caroline in the City" was a deeply sincere romantic comedy that managed to gather together a strong fanbase that proved its willingness to follow the show anywhere and everywhere — even out of its cozy Must See TV timeslot. It might be more obscure than its channel mates these days, but once upon a time it pulled in ratings that were nearly as high as "Friends." In 1996, it was the #4 program in the country, and though it fell out of the top 10 in the autumn, it actually built on the ratings of its lead-in ... which happened to be "Frasier." Not bad for a little sitcom with a simple premise.

Wisconsin native Caroline Duffy (Lea Thompson) is a chipper cartoonist who creates a daily comic strip based on her New York City life, a la "Cathy". Desperate for a new colorist, she hires avant garde artist Richard Karinsky (Malcolm Gets), who reacts to his new circumstances with sardonic embarrassment.

But Richard and Caroline can't deny their percolating feelings for one another. Too bad Caroline's already engaged to greeting card company magnate Del (Eric Lutes), who tries to keep Caroline's career rolling. Along for the ride is Caroline's neighbor Annie (Amy Pietz), who dances on Broadway in a production of "Cats." Will Richard and Caroline ever find their way to one another?