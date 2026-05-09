5 TV Shows From 1996 That Everyone Was Watching Back Then
1996 may sit beyond the midpoint of the decade, but it still had plenty of surprises in story for TV lovers everywhere. By the time that year had rolled around, iconic series like "Friends," "Seinfeld," and "ER" were already deep into their runs. Other shows that are synonymous with the decade, like "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," were set to end. Yet plenty of enjoyable, popular series either reached their peak or made their bows in 1996, ensuring that the year wasn't just one more waystation on the way to the turn of the century.
But with decades gone by, it might be hard to remember what was fresh and happening back then. Thus, we turn to some less obvious choices; TV shows that topped the Nielsen charts during the 1995-1996 and 1996-1997 seasons, to determine what other programs Americans were completely obsessed with during these weird times. Everyone was watching these shows back in 1996, though you might not remember much about some of them now.
Caroline in the City
"Caroline in the City" was a deeply sincere romantic comedy that managed to gather together a strong fanbase that proved its willingness to follow the show anywhere and everywhere — even out of its cozy Must See TV timeslot. It might be more obscure than its channel mates these days, but once upon a time it pulled in ratings that were nearly as high as "Friends." In 1996, it was the #4 program in the country, and though it fell out of the top 10 in the autumn, it actually built on the ratings of its lead-in ... which happened to be "Frasier." Not bad for a little sitcom with a simple premise.
Wisconsin native Caroline Duffy (Lea Thompson) is a chipper cartoonist who creates a daily comic strip based on her New York City life, a la "Cathy". Desperate for a new colorist, she hires avant garde artist Richard Karinsky (Malcolm Gets), who reacts to his new circumstances with sardonic embarrassment.
But Richard and Caroline can't deny their percolating feelings for one another. Too bad Caroline's already engaged to greeting card company magnate Del (Eric Lutes), who tries to keep Caroline's career rolling. Along for the ride is Caroline's neighbor Annie (Amy Pietz), who dances on Broadway in a production of "Cats." Will Richard and Caroline ever find their way to one another?
Suddenly Susan
Another single gal in the city sitcom, "Suddenly Susan" replaced "Caroline in the City" between "Seinfeld" and "ER" for the 1996-1997 season. 25 million people showed up to watch the show during its first season, making it a huge, runaway hit. While it couldn't keep up its momentum after being shifted away from the Must See TV line-up, everyone was definitely watching the misadventures of Susan Keane (Brooke Shields) during Season 1.
Susan is a young woman whose wedding falls apart at the altar, forcing her to return to the workforce and put the kibosh on her plans to be a housewife. Awkwardly enough, her fiancé's brother, Jack Richmond (Judd Nelson), is her boss at The Gate, a local magazine where she worked before she quit. She develops an awkward attraction to Jack. With all of that tension at the workplace, it's a good thing that Susan has friendship on her side — and a wonderful Nana (Barbara Barrie) in her life.
The Single Guy
Another major hit from 1996 that might not come to mind immediately is "The Single Guy." A perfect example of NBC's Thursday "Must See TV" block of sitcoms generating hits out of mainstays like "Seinfeld," "The Single Guy" held its own during Season 1, but fell off during the second season — when it was moved away from its Thursday slot mates. But it's hard to deny that its frequent high placement in the Nielsens throughout 1996 has earned it a spot on the list.
The titular guy in question is a New Yorker named Jonathan Eliot (Jonathan Silverman), an unsuccessful writer looking for love in the Big Apple. Jonathan is surrounded by good friends — like Sam Sloan (Joey Slotnick), his best buddy and Sam's wife, Trudy (Ming-Na Wen). There's also the building's lazy doorman, Manny Cordoba (Ernest Borgnine). Jonathan's other friends tend to flit in and out of his life (mostly due to a wave of Season 2 cast replacements intended to save the show). But the series does end with an interesting development — Jonathan gets married in Las Vegas, thus bringing an end to his lonely days.
3rd Rock from the Sun
While some shows peaked in 1996, others were just starting to get their bearings about them. The first season of "3rd Rock from the Sun" aired in 1996, and part of its second did as well. With that, a top 30 hit was born. The series has become a syndicated broadcast staple since, airing all over the world, a perfect reflection of life in the mid-90's. Talk about a '90's TV show that definitely deserves a reboot. Thankfully, the show didn't go with the alternate ending that would have changed everything it had previously planned, and the door remains wide open for further continuations.
"3rd Rock" follows a group of space aliens who have been assigned to a research expedition studying normal human life. The team pretends to be a family using the name Solomon, and take up residence together in an Ohio attic. But nothing is as it appears to be. Dick (John Lithgow) is the supercilious high commander; Tommy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is actually the oldest member of the group; Sally (Kristen Johnston) is the tough-talking and strong security officer and Harry (French Stewart), who ... well has a plate in his head. Together, the Solomons laugh, love ... and hail the Giant Head (William Shatner).
Everybody loves Raymond
Another show that launched in 1996 was "Everybody Loves Raymond." Now with nine seasons under its belt and a legacy that has well outlived it as one of the best sitcoms of all time, it might be hard to believe that the show was ever considered an unsure prospect. Nonetheless, it started out #84 in the fall of 1996. By the time the winter rolled around, ratings had begun to climb. It would bounce from there to 33rd place, then even higher to #10 and beyond. People began to realized they liked Raymond that year — and soon they would begin to adore him.
The show centers around sports writer Ray Barone (Ray Romano), who comes from a closely knit Italian family — some might say TOO close, since he's chronically unable to stand up to his overbearing mom, Marie (Doris Roberts). Marie has a tendency to nitpick and take over when it comes to Ray's house — irking his wife, Debra (Patricia Heaton), who feels overwhelmed as it is, between their young daughter and twin sons. Along for the ride are Ray's resentful cop brother, Robert (Brad Garrett), and his father, the stubborn Frank (Peter Boyle).