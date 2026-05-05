What's Next After Interstellar And Project Hail Mary? Our Prediction On The Next 'Hard' Sci-Fi Blockbuster

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Currently, major studios are clinging to arcane brands like "Gremlins," "Highlander," "Tron," and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" in the hopes of producing major box office hits. The thought process is that surely a familiar name will get audiences into theaters in droves. For those disenchanted by this phenomenon, the immense success of "Project Hail Mary" is worth celebrating. This feature isn't just making some money. It's become a must-see cultural event whose reach extends to getting quoted during NASA space missions. A tremendous hit, "Project Hail Mary" reaffirms that modern box office successes don't have to be rooted in yesteryear.

This lucrative title echoes the box office run of 2014's "Interstellar," another cosmic movie about astronauts. Since its release, this Christopher Nolan directorial effort has garnered an immense fanbase while its soundtrack has become one of the most famous 21st century movie scores. These two motion pictures aren't just examples of the sort of sci-fi movies everyone needs to watch at least once, but they're also bound to inspire Hollywood executives to go "how can we recreate this success?"

Inevitably, major studios will try to make further "hard" sci-fi movies hoping that just the existence of titles echoing "Project Hail Mary" and "Interstellar" crushes box office records. That's obviously a misguided exercise. However, if studios are looking for a potential fitting spiritual successor to these two projects, there is one long-brewing sci-fi movie they could turn to. It's a project worthier of pinning hopes onto than another "Highlander" film at least.