10 Sci-Fi Box Office Bombs That Were Too Ambitious For Their Own Good

In the realm of science fiction, anything is possible, and the best sci-fi movies of all time embody such tremendous ambition. Sci-fi cinema can look like anything your imagination conjures up and sometimes, that level of gusto is enough to create a gargantuan financial hit. However, other times that enthusiasm isn't enough to inspire a hearty box office run.

Some sci-fi motion pictures pursue visual aesthetics, storytelling choices, or source material that is too obscure or unorthodox to connect with audiences. In other words, they were too ambitious for their own good, which doesn't make these titles inherently lost causes creatively. Several of them are sci-fi box office bombs that are actually worth watching whose audacity is remarkable and commendable.

Strictly in financial terms, though, all ten of these movies were hampered by their unique qualities. From embracing alienating somber tones to reveling in an old-school aesthetic modern moviegoers found jarring, there's no end to how the aspirations of these films curtailed their financial reach. Sci-fi cinema is a domain rich with possibilities, as evidenced by these flops that couldn't pair their idiosyncrasies with lucrative theatrical showings.