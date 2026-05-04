10 Best Horror Movie Prequels Of All Time, Ranked

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There's a 90% chance your favorite horror movie will eventually become a franchise whether you want it to or not. This isn't inherently a bad thing, considering it can give audiences the chance to revisit returning characters, witness a bunch of new kills, or even pick up with a running plot thread across a familiar formula. With sequels, the story usually moves forward in some way. Prequels, however, are playing a much different game, as they often hit the rewind button to see how a certain aspect of the series' identity came into being in the first place.

The danger with doing prequels is demystifying what made a horror villain or scary scenario so memorable to begin with. Warner Bros. commissioned two "Exorcist" prequels, yet neither of them could stand on their own, let alone share any kind of footing with the William Friedkin classic. But among the wreckage of prequels that drop the ball, there are at least 10 of them that either make a great companion piece to their predecessors or, in the rare case, surpass them.

Before we get to the 10 best horror prequels of all time, let's give a shout-out to those that just barely made the cut. "Insidious: Chapter 3" gave Lin Shaye the opportunity shine in a leading role, "The First Purge" leaned into the darker shades of how the legal murder angle came to be, and "Prometheus" is much more interesting than a typical "Alien" prequel. With all that out of the way, let's go back to the days of horror past and uncover some of the genre's best origin stories.