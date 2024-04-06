The Ending Of The First Omen Explained

Contains spoilers for "The First Omen"

"The First Omen," a prequel to 1976's "The Omen," takes place in 1971 and has all the trappings of a movie filmed in the 1970s — except this movie ups the "ick" factor for audiences of today. In fact, Disney almost earned its first-ever NC-17 rating for one of the movie's more gruesome scenes (the film was released under Disney's 20th Century Studios banner).

"The First Omen" tells the tale of Margaret Daino (Nell Tiger Free), a young American woman who goes to Rome in preparation to take her vows to the Catholic Church — a hop, skip, and a jump away from St. Peter's Basilica and the Pope. But Margaret soon realizes that something is very wrong with the parish she's chosen to throw her lot in with, and it all revolves around Carlita Scianna (Nicole Sorace), an odd, orphaned girl who seems to be mistreated by the local nuns.

While the nuns warn Margaret away from Carlita, Margaret, who is also an orphan, insists that it's the nuns who are in the wrong. Much like Carlita, Margaret would get in trouble for seeing imaginary things when she was little. As a result, she overly identifies with Carlita. Still, something strange is going on, but unfortunately, Margaret may find out what it is way too late. Here is the ending of "The First Omen" explained.