The Ending Of Saw III Explained

Spoilers ahead for the entire "Saw" franchise.

After the gruesome events of "Saw II" — in which Detective Eric Matthews (Donnie Wahlberg) tries to rescue his son Daniel (Erik Knudsen) from the latest game of Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) — fresh individuals are challenged to appreciate life in "Saw III."

It's made clear from the original film that John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, is on the brink of death due to an inoperable frontal lobe tumor. But in the third installment of the "Saw" franchise, it's the first time we see him bedridden and truly looking ill. Still, that doesn't stop him from inventing a few final games: One for Jeff Denlon (Angus Macfadyen), one for Jeff's wife, Lynn (Bahar Soomekh), and one for his protege Amanda Young (Shawnee Smith).

Unbeknownst to the three players, all of their challenges are closely intertwined, with the actions of one individual able to positively or negatively affect the fate of another. Even in his final seconds, Jigsaw has a few tricks up his sleeve, tasking the Denlons and Amanda with learning the important lesson of forgiveness if they plan to make it out alive. However, no one wins these games.