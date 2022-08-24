Orphan: First Kill's Isabelle Fuhrman On Playing The Same Role As A Child And Adult - Exclusive

Although sequels and prequels seem commonplace, the reality is that very few actors actually get a chance to reprise a role. Luckily for "Orphan" star Isabelle Fuhrman, she's finally getting the chance to play the chilling role of Esther again for the first time since 2009, albeit in a complicated way. Fuhrman was 10 when she brought the seemingly 9-year-old orphan girl to life — until it was revealed in the third act that Esther was actually a murderous 33-year-old woman afflicted with a rare condition that stunted her growth and caused proportional dwarfism.

Fast-forward 13 years to the new prequel movie "Orphan: First Kill," Fuhrman is assuming the role once again, but this time, the actor is 25. Instead of being a child actor pretending to be an adult who is pretending to be a child like she did in 2009, Fuhrman is looking at the role of Esther from the other end of the spectrum — she's an adult pretending to be a child who is actually an adult.

No matter the odd circumstances, Fuhrman is just as if not more compelling as Esther in "Orphan: First Kill." The film kicks off just months ahead of the events of "Orphan," and unlike the big twist of the original, we learn at the very beginning that Leena Klammer (Fuhrman) is a violent patient in an insane asylum in Estonia.

After making a bloody escape from the institution, Leena assumes the identity of Esther, a young girl who went missing from the U.S. years before. But once Esther is "reunited" with her mother and father, Tricia and Allen (Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland), and her older brother, Gunnar (Matthew Finlan), the tension rises as it becomes apparent that the circumstances of the girl's return aren't all that they seem.