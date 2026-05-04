5 Forgotten Sitcoms From The '80s That Still Hold Up Today

The 1980s were a sitcom fan's paradise. But for every "Family Ties," "Cheers," or "Full House," there was a "Just the Ten of Us" or "Free Spirit." Shows that either developed a small following and died quick deaths, or became one-season wonders, forever enshrined in the public consciousness as also-rans. No matter how unique, funny, or charming they were, the world has completely forgotten that these shows exist. And that's a shame, because they have a lot to teach us about the time period — and just plain entertain us as well.

This list contains five sitcoms that are still completely watchable decades later, but have been tragically forgotten since the '80s took their last bow. Most of them are easy binge watches that you can complete in a single weekend, though at least one will require more dedicated viewing time. But all of them are worth a second look. Whether they lean heavily on whimsy or fearlessly tell the truth about single motherhood, there's plenty about them to enjoy and admire. Here are five sitcoms you should try to track down, because they still hold up to this day, even if you can't remember very much about them.