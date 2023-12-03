Alyson Hannigan's Transformation From Buffy The Vampire Slayer To Today

Alyson Hannigan was born in Washington D.C. to a Jewish mother and an Irish father. After her parents split up, Hannigan moved to Atlanta with her mother and began acting in commercials when she was only 4 years old. At 11 years old, Hannigan and her mother moved to Los Angeles so Hannigan could pursue film and television credits. She worked steadily throughout her childhood and teen years but took time off to attend college at the University of California, Northridge, where she earned a degree in psychology.

Unlike many child actors, Hannigan never went through a wild or rebellious phase. She didn't go down a dark path of self-destruction or addiction, nor did she struggle to make the transition from child actor to adult actor. When asked about what helped her to keep her priorities straight, Hannigan responded, "I have always known that I wanted to be an actress," telling Collider, "I never want to jeopardize being able to do that [...] so that kind of, like, kept me from going anywhere, like dark," while also acknowledging she has always been a rule follower who doesn't want to get into trouble.

Although Hannigan was a child actress who cut her teeth in commercials, film, and television series, her breakthrough role as Willow Rosenberg in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" made her a household name in the late '90s and early 2000s. Join us as we explore Alyson Hannigan's transformation from a teenage witch on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to today.