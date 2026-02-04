10 Hit '80s Sitcoms Nobody Talks About Anymore

Many people remember it for its synth-heavy music and colorful fashion, but the 1980s also had some fantastic sitcoms. Looper's ranking of the 10 best '80s sitcoms serves as a reminder of just how many popular and influential shows dropped across this decade. However, this doesn't mean every sitcom that was pulling in lots of viewers back then has become an all-time great. On the contrary — several '80s sitcoms that were once dominating the Nielsen ratings have now become obscure relics, practically forgotten about in the 2020s.

What happened to these sitcoms to relegate them to obscurity? The circumstances vary from one show to the next. Some were hindered by syndication-based troubles. Others had premises that just weren't accessible once the 1980s finished. A few were marred by controversies that cast bleak shadows over what should have been frivolous, escapist entertainment. Looking back on these transformations illustrates how wildly unpredictable the small-screen world can be. For one reason or another, these once-popular '80s sitcoms are now footnotes in pop culture history.