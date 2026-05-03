All 7 Seasons Of Star Trek: Voyager, Ranked

Like most Star Trek series, "Star Trek: Voyager" presented fans with plenty of engaging, quality storytelling and characters. But in "Voyager," Trek writers created a tale with more opportunities for darker, edgier narratives. Thrust nearly a lifetime from home in the Delta Quadrant, the combined Starfleet and Maquis crews of Star Trek have no choice but to work together and make the most of their situation, one that could find them all dining on Neelix's (Ethan Phillips) struggle cuisine for the next 70 or so years. They find themselves so far outside the boundaries of the Alpha Quadrant that mandates like the Prime Directive start to look a little less carved in stone, and that makes for some pretty compelling storytelling.

But, as is the case with any seven-season series, some "Voyager" episodes stand out as the best, while a handful range from obvious filler to borderline camp. While Trek fans tend to take the good with the bad, it's nice to know what to expect on your next "Voyager" binge. To find out which seasons totally nailed it and which seasons were more of a completionist's slog, we consulted IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes and ranked each season based on the highest to lowest critic and audience scores. Hang onto your "even better than coffee substitute" as we rank every "Voyager" season from practically perfect to nearly unwatchable.