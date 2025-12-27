Star Trek: How Old Is The Doctor In Starfleet Academy?
"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" begins in the 32nd century, following the events that happened after the "Star Trek: Discovery" time jump, which sent its crew from the 23rd century to its current setting. While the USS Discovery crew bypassed a major span of time, putting their aging process into question, everyone else has aged naturally, and that includes the Doctor (Robert Picardo), whose inclusion proves the possible longevity of holographic programs.
In an interview with "TVO Today: The Agenda," Picardo said that the Doctor is about 900 years old in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy." It's a figure that proves just how long it's been since he was first activated in "Star Trek: Voyager," Season 1, Episode 1, "Caretaker." The beloved series began in the 24th century, meaning that the medical field may have vastly changed since then. While the Doctor has absorbed new knowledge in his field, he's continuing to learn about humanity, just as he did all those years ago. His eagerness to learn makes him the perfect mentor for new cadets in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," and his perspective comes with a background that the show's executive producer finds valuable on a much larger scale.
Why the Doctor's role in Starfleet Academy makes sense
The Doctor has always been perceived as an important crewmember whose serious side is balanced out by operatic singalongs and witty one-liners. The same personality still applies to this beloved character in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," but he's playing a much bigger role in the show's overall story. Robert Picardo told TVO Today: The Agenda, "Our executive producer Alex Kurtzman has said, 'You're the bridge between the past of 'Star Trek' and the future,' and that touched me to hear that." While the Doctor has not experienced every Starfleet crew, he has experienced the big moments of the past that have shaped the current world that these cadets are living in, including the USS Enterprise's Borg encounter that put history in jeopardy in "Star Trek: First Contact." His role is one that grounds the series by reminding longtime viewers of fan-favorite moments while warning cadets about mistakes of the past.
The Doctor's inclusion is not just based on the fact that he's a hologram. Picardo explained that his teaching job at Starfleet Academy in "Star Trek: Prodigy" helped Kurtzman realize that the Doctor could easily fit into "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy." While Picardo originally had reservations about playing the Doctor, he has changed his perspective, realizing that his role in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" allows him to connect multiple generations of fans. "We're working on three generations that find some kind of solace and comfort in the fact that [humanity] will not only have a future that far out, but that it will be a positive one," he said.