Star Trek: How Old Is The Doctor In Starfleet Academy?

The Doctor has always been perceived as an important crewmember whose serious side is balanced out by operatic singalongs and witty one-liners. The same personality still applies to this beloved character in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," but he's playing a much bigger role in the show's overall story. Robert Picardo told TVO Today: The Agenda, "Our executive producer Alex Kurtzman has said, 'You're the bridge between the past of 'Star Trek' and the future,' and that touched me to hear that." While the Doctor has not experienced every Starfleet crew, he has experienced the big moments of the past that have shaped the current world that these cadets are living in, including the USS Enterprise's Borg encounter that put history in jeopardy in "Star Trek: First Contact." His role is one that grounds the series by reminding longtime viewers of fan-favorite moments while warning cadets about mistakes of the past.

The Doctor's inclusion is not just based on the fact that he's a hologram. Picardo explained that his teaching job at Starfleet Academy in "Star Trek: Prodigy" helped Kurtzman realize that the Doctor could easily fit into "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy." While Picardo originally had reservations about playing the Doctor, he has changed his perspective, realizing that his role in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" allows him to connect multiple generations of fans. "We're working on three generations that find some kind of solace and comfort in the fact that [humanity] will not only have a future that far out, but that it will be a positive one," he said.