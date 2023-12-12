Star Trek: Who Are The Maquis?

In the "Star Trek" franchise, Earth is a part of the United Federation of Planets, which itself is one of four superpowers in what's considered the Milky Way galaxy's Alpha Quadrant. Another one of those superpowers is the Cardassian Union, with whom the Federation maintains a volatile peace through some joint Federation-Cardassian treaties. One stipulation of these agreements is a Demilitarized Zone, the organization of which mandates that some Federation planets move into the dominion of the Cardassian Union and vice versa.

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" Season 2, Episode 20 canonizes a group called the Maquis. In short, this is an identity assumed by some of the inhabitants of the former Federation worlds that became a part of the Cardassian Union's section of the Demilitarized Zone as a result of the peace between the two superpowers.

Also counting themselves as part of this makeshift resistance are several Starfleet personnel not necessarily affected by the cause but inspired to lend their support nevertheless. Officially, the Maquis are traitors to the Federation for undermining their governmental peace accords. Some Federation powers, however, are sympathetic to the Maquis' cause and find ways to aid them through unofficial channels.