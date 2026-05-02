'70s Movies That Critics Were Totally Wrong About

In the digital age, where you don't need to be hired by a major newspaper to become a critic, it's rare to find any movie that doesn't have at least one positive review. Go back 50 years and the situation is very different: you won't find a single masterpiece of cinema that at least one major critic didn't tear to shreds.

The 1970s were possibly the most gloriously petty time in the history of film criticism, with Pauline Kael sharpening her knives for most new releases, and an early-in-his-career Roger Ebert refusing to damn anything with faint praise to instead go straight for the jugular. It was an era when nothing seemed to receive glowing reviews across the board.

Some movies were trashed far more than others, and some of these critical disasters have become beloved cult favorites — or even regularly named one of the greatest films ever made. The following five movies were all largely written off by the critics of their era but have all managed to endure; one way or another. They've maintained passionate cinephile fanbases that have helped them outlast that initial poor reception, proving that, while they may have arrived ahead of their time, they've aged beautifully a half-century since.