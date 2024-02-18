The 5 Most Disgusting Movies Ever Made, According To Reddit

This article contains descriptions of rape, sexual assault, incest, child abuse, extreme violence, and cannibalism.

There is no shortage of disturbing and depraved movies out there, ranging from the outrageous body horror and endless sexual taboos found in David Cronenberg's works to the provocative brutality of Lars Von Trier's films. However, even amid efforts like "Crash" or "Antichrist," some movies are so shockingly foul that they regularly find themselves in the conversation for the title of "most disgusting movie ever."

It is these types of movies that we will be spotlighting here. Please note that, despite the list of trigger warnings at the top, nothing can truly prepare you for the content of the five films we're exploring in this article. Even cinephiles who haven't seen these features are likely well aware of their reputations and some of their most revolting plot elements.

With those caveats out of the way, let's settle in to discuss five of the most gruesome and harrowing films ever shown on the silver screen, as determined by user upvotes in this Reddit thread. You'll also want to be aware that we'll be spoiling these films in full, just in case one of them happens to be on your watchlist. You're probably going to want to leave the popcorn behind for this one, as you may have a hard time keeping it down while watching (or even reading about) these stomach-churning movies.