5 Best Will Forte Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Will Forte first made a name for himself on "Saturday Night Live," delivering plenty of stellar moments during his eight-season tenure as a cast member from 2002 to 2010. While he might have been best known for the recurring character of MacGruber, he was also the show's secret weapon: Forte was able to embody all sorts of awkward characters, like Jeff Montgomery in the "Trick-or-Treat" sketch with Jon Hamm, where he uses the spirit of Halloween to inform his neighbors of a dark secret.

Forte hasn't been short on work since departing "SNL." If a show or movie needs someone to bring the house down with cringe comedy and a commitment to absurdism, Forte is the guy to call. In fact, when Looper interviewed Forte, he described what he thinks is his bread and butter: "I'm so used to doing very absurd and usually very dirty stuff." "Bob's Burgers," "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," "Gravity Falls," "Keanu," and "30 Rock" are just some of the projects where Forte shows up, rolls out some awesome jokes, and then leaves us wanting more.

But what are the best Will Forte movies and TV shows? Sure, a quick cameo can be hilarious, but which projects give you the best sense of who Forte is as a performer? There are plenty of great options to choose from, but we narrowed it down to this top five based on online reviews, a fellow sketch comedian's opinion, and where Forte gets the most time to shine.