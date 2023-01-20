Will Forte Discusses Space, Aliens, And Absurdist Comedy - Exclusive Interview

How did you first get involved with this project? What was it that initially drew you to it when you read the script?

I said yes to doing it before I even read the script. Jake [von Wagoner], the guy who directed the movie, I met. He was a PA on the movie "Don Verdean" here in Utah 10 years ago or something like that. About five years after that, we had not kept in touch or anything, and it just so happened I went to do a job for BYUtv for this show called "Show Offs," which is an improv show. I met Jake, who was acting in that. He's this very talented improviser, so we had a great time doing that.

A couple years later, I went and did "Studio C" — also for BYUtv — and worked with Jake again on that. He told me about this while we were working on that. I already had become pretty good friends with him, and I was like, "Yeah, count me in." When I read the script, it was like, "Great, I said yes to this awesome, very cute script."

He's a really funny guy. I'm so used to doing very absurd and usually very dirty stuff. He has this awesome way to do things that are a clean version with a fun type of absurdity that's just as funny but clean. I have not figured out how to do that yet, but he has. I love the guy. He's got a very unique sense of humor, and the fact that he's able to do it while being able to do stuff that even kids could watch ... It still has a very fun and interesting and adult type of humor, but adult complex humor, not adult dirty. When you say "adult," usually you go, "Oh, adult means dirty," but you know what I mean.

It's not talking down to its audience. It feels like it's a good gateway to that kind of surrealist comedy that's really fun.

As usual, there was a way more concise way to put what I just said, but I found a way to turn it into a five-minute thing that could have been answered in two sentences.