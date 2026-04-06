5 Prime Video TV Shows You Can Binge-Watch In One Day

This article contains discussions of addiction.

Looking for a new show to binge-watch, but you're a little short on time? Don't worry. Some shows can be completely consumed in just one day, and the five shows on this list definitely fit that bill.

Years after Amazon introduced itself into the digital marketplace as a bookstore, the massive company kept adding new features; in 2016, Amazon officially introduced Amazon Prime Video as a streaming competitor to other streamers like Netflix and Hulu. More vitally, what this meant was that, to more directly compete with Netflix and Hulu — which started airing their own original series on their platforms, like "House of Cards" on Netflix and "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu — Amazon Prime needed to start making original content of its own.

Thankfully, the massive corporation made some smart choices about said content, enlisting some pretty incredible writers, showrunners, and actors to make original TV shows for them (though, notably, some were collaborations with international distributors like Channel 4). Without further ado, here are five absolutely amazing Amazon shows you can binge-watch in just one day (and yes, there's one here that will take you 8 hours in total, but that's still well under 24 hours).