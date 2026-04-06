5 Prime Video TV Shows You Can Binge-Watch In One Day
This article contains discussions of addiction.
Looking for a new show to binge-watch, but you're a little short on time? Don't worry. Some shows can be completely consumed in just one day, and the five shows on this list definitely fit that bill.
Years after Amazon introduced itself into the digital marketplace as a bookstore, the massive company kept adding new features; in 2016, Amazon officially introduced Amazon Prime Video as a streaming competitor to other streamers like Netflix and Hulu. More vitally, what this meant was that, to more directly compete with Netflix and Hulu — which started airing their own original series on their platforms, like "House of Cards" on Netflix and "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu — Amazon Prime needed to start making original content of its own.
Thankfully, the massive corporation made some smart choices about said content, enlisting some pretty incredible writers, showrunners, and actors to make original TV shows for them (though, notably, some were collaborations with international distributors like Channel 4). Without further ado, here are five absolutely amazing Amazon shows you can binge-watch in just one day (and yes, there's one here that will take you 8 hours in total, but that's still well under 24 hours).
Dead Ringers
Released in 2023 as a remake of David Cronenberg's 1988 movie for the small screen — which, incidentally, is adapted from Bari Wood and Jack Geasland's 1977 novel "Twins" — the Amazon Prime series "Dead Ringers" offers up not one but two versions of Rachel Weisz. As twin OB-GYNs Beverly and Elliot Mantle, Weisz absolutely shines in this dual role, and if you're at all familiar with Cronenberg's movie — which stars Jeremy Irons as the twins of the same name, giving this updated version a fun gender-flip — you know exactly how dark things get in "Dead Ringers."
Not only do both Beverly and Elliot suffer from intense mental illnesses that can cause erratic and even dangerous behaviors, but their interpersonal relationships are often made deeply complicated by the fact that they're identical; for example, Elliot seduces an actress named Genevieve Cotard (Britne Oldford) while pretending to be Beverly, which puts Beverly and Genevieve into a relationship more or less by default. With an astounding supporting cast that includes Jennifer Ehle, "Hacks" standout Poppy Liu, and Michael Chernus from "Orange is the New Black" and "Severance," "Dead Ringers" is a truly astonishing and fresh take on a Cronenberg's twisted classic. Plus, with just six episodes, this miniseries is incredibly easy to binge-watch in one sitting.
Catastrophe
Okay, let's quickly do some math about "Catastrophe," a stunningly funny and unexpectedly emotional collaboration between England's Channel 4 and Amazon Prime Video that stars Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, who also created the series. From 2015 to 2019, "Catastrophe" aired four short seasons containing just 24 episodes; with each episode running somewhere between 24 and 28 minutes, it's entirely doable to watch this entire series in a day. Sure, it's a slightly lengthier commitment than some of the other options on this list, but rest assured: "Catastrophe" is more than worth it, and "committing" to this show is actually pretty on the nose when you consider its story.
Horgan and Delaney, who created and wrote the show, star as Sharon and Rob, an Irish woman living in London and an American businessman visiting the British capital. After spending the night together thanks to a chance meeting at a bar, Sharon finds out she's pregnant and decides to keep the baby; unexpectedly, Rob decides that he'll move to London and help her raise their child. Not only do Rob and Sharon get married and have more children together, but throughout "Catastrophe," they navigate life's ups and downs in the funniest way possible, even as the show takes a dark turn as it addresses Rob's ongoing struggles with addiction. Add in one of Carrie Fisher's very best non-"Star Wars" performances — and a role that turned out to be one of her last when the actress passed away suddenly in 2016 — and you've got a truly great show on your hands, because "Catastrophe" is anything but a mess.
Fleabag
"Fleabag," originally created by its star and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a one woman show for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, isn't just one of the best short, bingeable shows on Amazon Prime Video. It's also one of the best and most critically adored comedies in recent memory, and one of the best TV shows of the 21st century. Across two six-episode seasons that aired in 2016 and 2019, "Fleabag" tells the story of the titular female character — who never gets a proper name — played by Waller-Bridge, who's trying to navigate life in London and her difficult family after losing her best friend Boo (played in flashbacks by Jenny Rainsford). Boo's tragic story is the focus of Season 1, but in Season 2, we see a Fleabag who's desperately trying to change by avoiding alcohol, casual sex, and other temptations ... and a Fleabag who falls head over heels in love for likely the first time in her life with a man simply called Hot Priest, played perfectly by Andrew Scott.
That second season, which far outstrips the first — and that's really notable considering the first season is incredible — positively swept the Emmys, and it's easy to see why. From the premiere where Fleabag tells the camera, adorned with a bloody nose, that "this is a love story" to that final beat between her and Hot Priest, "Fleabag" is a smart, incisive, and surprisingly heartfelt story about love, loss, and learning who you are. Definitely binge those two seasons, but prepare yourself: Waller-Bridge has openly said she doesn't intend to make a third season of "Fleabag," so once you're done with Season 2, Fleabag's story is well and truly over.
Jury Duty
Created by "The Office" veterans Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, the first season of the sort-of prank show "Jury Duty" took Freevee and Amazon Prime Video members by surprise when it premiered in 2023. Why? Well, the show is sort of a miracle. Somehow — while crafting a truly absurd premise where we watch a regular session of jury duty play out except that one member of the jury is a regular guy and everybody else is an actor nudging him in specific directions — Eisenberg and Stupnitsky found Ronald Gladden, a genuinely good guy who constantly resists the urge to tell his fellow jurors precisely how weird they are. (It feels like it requires superhuman strength for Gladden to not openly laugh at juror Todd's (David Brown) "chants," or "chair pants," which he "invented" so he can sit down literally any time he gets tired.)
So why even do this? James Marsden, who appears in the first season of "Jury Duty" as a frankly evil version of himself stuck on the jury alongside Gladden, told Parade Magazine that the intention was to let Gladden shine, not cruelly prank him. "What the producers told me at the beginning when they pitched it to me is that we're creating a hero's journey for this man," Marsden said. "So that, at the end of it, he can have hopefully have—if we do our jobs, fingers crossed—his 'Twelve Angry Men' moment at the end, where he's uniting all of these weird characters and, and becoming the leader of this jury." That's exactly what happens, and with just eight short episodes in Season 1, it's very easy to binge — plus, "Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat," a different take on the concept, started airing in March 2026.
Daisy Jones & The Six
Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel of the same name, "Daisy Jones & The Six" isn't based on a real band; instead, it's seemingly inspired by the drama surrounding Fleetwood Mac during their heyday as it centers around a group of musicians with a ton of interpersonal conflict. Presented as a fake documentary — but crucially, not a mockumentary — about the titular band that enjoyed an incredibly fast rise to fame and acclaim before abruptly breaking up after a huge show, "Daisy Jones & The Six" kicks off with Daisy herself, played by Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough, making her way through Hollywood parties as an unattended teenager. As she gets older, she dabbles in self-destructive behavior — and develops serious addictions to drugs and alcohol — but also discovers her talent as a singer and songwriter, eventually linking up with guitarist, singer, and songwriter Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) to form the band that gives the series its name.
Keough and Claflin are absolutely electric as Daisy and Billy, who people whose passion for their craft leads to a romantic spark — and with a supporting cast that includes Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, and and Timothy Olyphant, you won't want to hit pause on "Daisy Jones & The Six." You won't really need to; at just 10 episodes, you can definitely binge it all in a day.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).