How Secret Wars Can Jumpstart The X-Men Takeover & Save The MCU (By Ending The Avengers)

We're still a long way away from "Avengers: Secret Wars" — the current release date is 2027, and it keeps getting kicked further and further down the road — but if you're a Marvel fan, that's still the movie you can't look away from. "Secret Wars," with its multiverse-shattering implictions, could and should be "Avengers: Endgame" 2.0, with an almost certain promise of more Marvel hero and villain cameos than we can comprehend, down to the current rumors of a big team-up between Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.

Well, great. After "Secret Wars" comes out, then what? How can you tell more "Avengers" stories after that, once they've well and truly peaked? Easy: you don't. You dissemble the Avengers, wish them well, and make way for the brand-new MCU X-Men to take center-stage in their place.

We all know the MCU versions of the X-Men are coming. With Marvel Studios officially on the hunt to hear "X-Men" movie pitches, it's only a matter of time before the Blackbird gets fired up and a new Charles Xavier-funded team of gifted heroes go into action. If you're thinking the MCU isn't big enough for a full slate of Avengers and X-Men movies, though, you're right — and that's why the mutants need to take over. Sure, it'd be a bold choice to pump the brakes on Marvel's biggest moneymakers, but Marvel's big enough to take such chances, and a bonkers release like "Secret Wars" is the perfect place to end the Avengers for good.