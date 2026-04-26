Spider-Noir Trailer Shows Nicolas Cage Bringing The Marvel Hero To Life On Prime Video
Nicolas Cage thought his Spider-Noir performance in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was "unusual," and he's bringing that weirdness into live action with a lead role in the upcoming Prime Video series "Spider-Noir." The first trailer for "Spider-Noir" arrived a couple of months ago, but the new one offers a deeper look into the troubled 1930s superhero.
Ben Reilly, aka The Spider (Cage), is an older version of Spider-Man who works as a private eye in an alternate dimension. He gets a job offer from Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) to find a missing person, which puts him on a collision course with some very bad people. Despite getting pummeled by Sandman (Jack Huston) — one of the most powerful Spider-Man villains – and electrocuted by Megawatt (Andrew Caldwell), the Spider has personal reasons for wanting to do good, as he's finally coming out of a reclusive state after having lost someone he loved.
It even looks like "Spider-Noir" will incorporate some horror elements. There are part-human, part-spider monstrosities that show up, as well as spiders crawling out of someone's skin. "Spider-Noir" isn't your daddy's "Spider-Man" show, as this thing's going to be dark — and not just because you have the option to watch it in black-and-white.
Marketing for Spider-Noir is ramping up
"Spider-Noir" is set to premiere on MGM+ on May 25 and then Prime Video on May 27, which means that the hype building around the new Spidey series is in full force. Prior to the new trailer dropping at the Mexican pop culture festival CCXP, a villain highlight reel came out to give us our best look yet at a sinister quartet.
Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) looks to be the primary gang boss, with an ax to grind due to his mansion burning down. Gleeson describes the character as "psychopathic but a little bit smarter than your average narcissist." Silvermane seems to recruit Sandman to join his cause, while Tombstone (Abraham Popoola) also plays a role in what appears to be an all-out brawl for power across New York.
Despite the first trailer showing someone wielding electricity, the final villain isn't Electro like so many thought. His name's Megawatt (Andrew Caldwell), although for all intents and purposes, he's basically Electro with the power to shock his enemies.
It's a lineup of real tough customers, but The Spider isn't exactly your friendly neighborhood superhero. From what we've seen so far, he's not afraid to get absolutely brutal. It's the kind of universe that we can feasibly explore for many seasons, with Nicolas Cage hopefully rejoining the cast of "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" as well.