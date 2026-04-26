Spider-Noir Trailer Shows Nicolas Cage Bringing The Marvel Hero To Life On Prime Video

Nicolas Cage thought his Spider-Noir performance in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was "unusual," and he's bringing that weirdness into live action with a lead role in the upcoming Prime Video series "Spider-Noir." The first trailer for "Spider-Noir" arrived a couple of months ago, but the new one offers a deeper look into the troubled 1930s superhero.

Ben Reilly, aka The Spider (Cage), is an older version of Spider-Man who works as a private eye in an alternate dimension. He gets a job offer from Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) to find a missing person, which puts him on a collision course with some very bad people. Despite getting pummeled by Sandman (Jack Huston) — one of the most powerful Spider-Man villains – and electrocuted by Megawatt (Andrew Caldwell), the Spider has personal reasons for wanting to do good, as he's finally coming out of a reclusive state after having lost someone he loved.

It even looks like "Spider-Noir" will incorporate some horror elements. There are part-human, part-spider monstrosities that show up, as well as spiders crawling out of someone's skin. "Spider-Noir" isn't your daddy's "Spider-Man" show, as this thing's going to be dark — and not just because you have the option to watch it in black-and-white.