The Cyberpunk 2077 Universe Is Officially Getting The Live-Action Treatment

The film and television industries have a history of bringing top-selling video games to the non-interactive screen, and they're getting down to business with "Cyberpunk 2077." The sci-fi actioner was released in 2020, but it only took two years for the prequel anime series "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" to arrive on Netflix. That was only the beginning of the universe's transition into other on-screen mediums, though, as "Cyberpunk 2077" is also making its way to the realm of live action.

According to "Cyberpunk 2077" game developer CD Projekt Red, the live-action endeavor is a collaboration with Anonymous Content. The adaptation is currently in the very early development stages — the press release doesn't even specify whether they're working on a film or a TV series — but the companies are officially hunting for a screenwriter who can pen a brand-new story set in the "Cyberpunk 2077" universe.

Movies and series based on video game franchises haven't always enjoyed success, but "The Last of Us" Season 1 proves that bad trends are made to be broken. It remains to be seen if "Cyberpunk 2077" will inspire a critically acclaimed live-action vehicle, but the forces involved have a strong track record when it comes to producing enjoyable entertainment.