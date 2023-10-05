The Cyberpunk 2077 Universe Is Officially Getting The Live-Action Treatment
The film and television industries have a history of bringing top-selling video games to the non-interactive screen, and they're getting down to business with "Cyberpunk 2077." The sci-fi actioner was released in 2020, but it only took two years for the prequel anime series "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" to arrive on Netflix. That was only the beginning of the universe's transition into other on-screen mediums, though, as "Cyberpunk 2077" is also making its way to the realm of live action.
According to "Cyberpunk 2077" game developer CD Projekt Red, the live-action endeavor is a collaboration with Anonymous Content. The adaptation is currently in the very early development stages — the press release doesn't even specify whether they're working on a film or a TV series — but the companies are officially hunting for a screenwriter who can pen a brand-new story set in the "Cyberpunk 2077" universe.
Movies and series based on video game franchises haven't always enjoyed success, but "The Last of Us" Season 1 proves that bad trends are made to be broken. It remains to be seen if "Cyberpunk 2077" will inspire a critically acclaimed live-action vehicle, but the forces involved have a strong track record when it comes to producing enjoyable entertainment.
Will Cyberpunk 2077 work as a live-action movie or TV series?
CD Projekt Red is the same company behind "The Witcher" video game series, which is currently enjoying life as a bona fide franchise on Netflix. While the loss of Henry Cavill and middling response to recent seasons have soured some fans on the series, spin-offs such as 2022's "The Witcher: Blood Origin" prove that there's an appetite for adventures set in The Continent. Will the upcoming "Cyberpunk 2077" live-action project reach similar heights? Who knows?
The involvement of Anonymous Content certainly won't hurt its chances. The company has experienced success with series such as "Mr. Robot" and "True Detective," while movies like "Spotlight" and "The Revenant" have won Academy Awards. What's more, the development of "Cyberpunk 2077" will be overseen by David Levine, who was previously a top executive at HBO and contributed to producing shows like "Westworld," "True Blood," and "Game of Thrones." He joined Anonymous Content in 2019.
The talent involved gives the upcoming "Cyberpunk 2077" live-action project a great chance, and "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" is existing proof that this universe lends itself to all types of storytelling. Of course, it remains to be seen if Keanu Reeves will reprise the role of his game character, Johnny Silverhand.