90s Sci-Fi Movies That Changed The Genre

Directed by Roland Emmerich, 1994's "Stargate" has been an influential force in the sci-fi genre for more than 30 years. The movie begins in Egypt, several decades previous, where an archaeological dig reveals something strange. Years later, Daniel Jackson (James Spader), who blends his degrees in Egyptology and linguistics to fresh and controversial effect, is recruited to finally decipher the artifact, under the cynical eye of Colonel Jack O'Neil (Kurt Russell).

The work reveals that the artifact is an ancient gate — specifically an alien stargate, as the title relays. Once activated, the gate leads to a distant world where an ancient Egyptian-styled society is ruled over by a godlike alien being called Ra (Jaye Davidson). Daniel and Jack have to work together to topple Ra's rule if they want to return home safely, and to prevent Ra's army from coming back to Earth through the Stargate.

Emmerich co-wrote the movie with Dean Devlin, and the duo planned for it to be the start of a sci-fi trilogy. Despite more than tripling its budget at the global box office, "Stargate" didn't get a sequel, and Emmerich's and Devlin's vision went up in smoke. That actually turned out to be a great thing for sci-fi fans. Emmerich rode the movie's success to his next project, the iconic "Independence Day," which might have never existed if he'd started work on "Stargate 2."

Meanwhile, "Stargate" got spun off into multiple SyFy Channel original series. The first, "Stargate: SG-1" is one of the best sci-fi TV shows ever made. Others like "Stargate: Atlantis" and "Stargate Universe" kept the franchise alive for decades. In 2025, Amazon also greenlit a new series that will surely keep the legacy going.