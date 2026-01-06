'90s Sci-Fi Movies That Still Look Good Today

The 1990s were a transitional era in the history of visual effects. Computer animation had advanced to the point it could create "photorealistic" imagery — though the actual "realism" of the technology's implementation varied ... a lot. Given the advances in CGI in the following decades, one might reasonably expect effects-heavy science fiction films from the '90s to look dated, and there are many cases of bad effects contributing to some '90s movies that didn't age well.

But there are a number of sci-fi classics of the era that still look awesome today. There are lots of factors that go into why certain films age so well and others don't. While effects technology has changed a lot, the basic fundamentals of good filmmaking haven't; skilled direction, quality acting, beautiful cinematography, impressive set and costume design, and so on can more than compensate for the occasional bit of dated CGI.

For the five films highlighted here, the effects themselves still look good because the filmmakers knew how best to use what they had. By knowing where to use CGI and where to use old-school practical effects, in ways that highlight the strengths and hide the weaknesses of both mediums, these artists created worlds that, while no longer state of the art, still look as good if not better than a lot of blockbusters today.