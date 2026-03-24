10 Classic '90s Sci-Fi Movies That Aged Poorly

The '90s were objectively one of the greatest decades ever for science fiction cinema. Genre-defining directors like Paul Verhoeven and Steven Spielberg were at the peak of their powers with hits like "Total Recall," "Starship Troopers," and "Jurassic Park," while the next generation of sci-fi auteurs began to assert themselves — most famously the Wachowskis, who dropped arguably the decade's defining sci-fi blockbuster with "The Matrix" in 1999. Sci-fi horror thrived with films like "Alien 3" and "Event Horizon," and special effects were redefined for the modern era with the likes of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace."

Sounds like a golden era, right? And it was. But in parallel with all of these classics came other films that, while popular in their day, haven't quite stood the test of time. Some are held back today by a distinctly '90s vision of the future, full of zany aesthetics and Clinton-era politics that are just a lot harder to reckon with these days. Others took big swings on the burgeoning CGI movement that, unlike the films previously mentioned here, just don't look good at all now. Or maybe the direction of a franchise in the 21st century left its '90s iterations looking lousy by comparison.

Whatever the reason, many of these films are still iconic — lovable in a nostalgic, campy kind of way, but not taken nearly as seriously anymore. Let's take a look at 10 classic sci-fi movies from the '90s that aged poorly, and why.