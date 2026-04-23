What The Cast Of Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Looks Like In Real Life

As Looper's article on everything you need to know about "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" notes, this is the first inevitable "Stranger Things" spin-off heading our way. The animated show's central premise is to cover the events during the winter of 1985, which puts it somewhere between Season 2 and Season 3 in the entire "Stranger Things" timeline.

Of course, the fact that the show is animated means that it was always somewhat unlikely that the producers would splurge on the necessary cash to bring back all the original talent. After all, most of the key cast members have been on a meteoric rise for years now, so hiring new faces — or rather, voices — enables creator-showrunner Eric Robles to make this show without breaking the bank.

This, in turn, means that many fans might not know what the new actors voicing their favorite characters actually look like. Let's fix that right now with Looper's look at the new stars of "Stranger Things: Tales from '85."