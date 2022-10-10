Millie Bobby Brown Had Her Eye On Adapting Enola Holmes When She Was Just 13

In an interview with Total Film, Millie Bobby Brown spoke about the success of the "Enola Holmes" movie by saying, "I really didn't think it would be as successful as it was. Of course, it resonated with me so much — that's why I did it." She continued, "I thought, 'There's so much potential here.' But I didn't realize how much potential. People like Blake Lively messaged me, saying, 'My daughter wants to be Enola Holmes.' It started to sink in how much it resonated with everyone else." Brown then added that she approached author Nancy Springer when she was 13, which would have put the interaction around 2017 since Brown was born in 2004, according to Biography. This means that while riding high on the success of "Stranger Things," Brown made her pitch to adapt the book series, with her starring as Enola.

Brown noted that while growing up, she didn't have any British female leads to look up to. And while she had characters like Harry Potter, she wondered who British girls, specifically, could look to as inspiration — and she realized that Enola Holmes is potentially one of them. Thus, her decision to help produce and star in the "Enola Holmes" movies was based on her need to create a new role model.

As noted by Fantastic Fiction, there are currently eight books in the "Enola Holmes Mysteries" franchise, so if "Enola Holmes 2" proves to be yet another success for Brown, there are plenty more stories to adapt for the streaming screen.