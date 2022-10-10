Millie Bobby Brown Had Her Eye On Adapting Enola Holmes When She Was Just 13
Netflix is quickly becoming the home of Millie Bobby Brown, who first made giant waves as the Eggo-eating psychic prodigy known as Eleven in "Stranger Things." Released on the aforementioned streaming service, "Enola Holmes" takes the powerful ersatz superhero actor and instead places her in the era of Sherlock Holmes, and her titular character is actually the famous detective's youngest sibling. As such, Enola has all of the skills and talents of her popular detective brother, as well as an incredibly strong will that gets her in trouble with more conventional minds.
The movie "Enola Holmes" is actually based on the "Enola Holmes Mysteries" books from Nancy Springer, with the first book in the series released in 2006. This means that there is plenty of source material to draw from, and the "Enola Holmes" book franchise currently consists of many different installments. "Enola Holmes 2" is due out on November 4, 2022, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Harry Bradbeer said of the upcoming sequel, "I wanted this story to be a grittier one. I wanted to introduce her to working-class girls in a working-class world. I wanted it to be a completely new world for Enola, so she was more out of her depth." However, it seems as if Brown has been a huge fan of the series even while on "Stranger Things."
Brown wanted to emulate a new role model
In an interview with Total Film, Millie Bobby Brown spoke about the success of the "Enola Holmes" movie by saying, "I really didn't think it would be as successful as it was. Of course, it resonated with me so much — that's why I did it." She continued, "I thought, 'There's so much potential here.' But I didn't realize how much potential. People like Blake Lively messaged me, saying, 'My daughter wants to be Enola Holmes.' It started to sink in how much it resonated with everyone else." Brown then added that she approached author Nancy Springer when she was 13, which would have put the interaction around 2017 since Brown was born in 2004, according to Biography. This means that while riding high on the success of "Stranger Things," Brown made her pitch to adapt the book series, with her starring as Enola.
Brown noted that while growing up, she didn't have any British female leads to look up to. And while she had characters like Harry Potter, she wondered who British girls, specifically, could look to as inspiration — and she realized that Enola Holmes is potentially one of them. Thus, her decision to help produce and star in the "Enola Holmes" movies was based on her need to create a new role model.
As noted by Fantastic Fiction, there are currently eight books in the "Enola Holmes Mysteries" franchise, so if "Enola Holmes 2" proves to be yet another success for Brown, there are plenty more stories to adapt for the streaming screen.