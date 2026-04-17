Stranger Things: Tales From '85 - Everything You Need To Know

After a controversial and somewhat divisive series finale for the flagship show, the "Stranger Things" timeline is expanding, and they're going to take it all the way back to yesterday and give fans a glimpse at something they missed. "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" is a midquel outing that occurs in a gap between Season 2 and Season 3 of the drama. It returns to the program's more innocent days, when the kids were younger, the monsters easier to defeat, and Hawkins more apt to return to normal.

This is the first post-run spin-off to bloom from the much-beloved sci-fi phenom, so naturally devotees must be curious to know when they can watch it, what it will be about, and what the plot must be. Have no fear — this article will give you the low-down on the tone, the setting, and the actors involved. Here's everything you need to know to be ready for "Stranger Things: Tales from '85."