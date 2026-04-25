All 9 Movies Directed By The Russo Brothers, Ranked

Anthony and Joseph "Joe" Russo, often referred to as the Russo brothers, have had one of the most eclectic directing careers in Hollywood. They got their start primarily in comedies and really honed their skills in the world of sitcoms, directing episodes of "Arrested Development" and "Community." Their ability to juggle ensemble casts made them a natural fit for the burgeoning Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

It wasn't just any old Captain America movie; it saw Cap (Chris Evans) in a world that moved beyond the black-and-white moralism of his World War II days. And it threw in Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie) for good measure, requiring a deft touch to ensure every character got their moment to shine. The Russos then became the MCU golden boys before setting off on their own with action movies like "The Gray Man," but they couldn't stay away from Marvel for long.

We're ranking all of the Russo brothers' movies from worst to best, according to online metrics and one super-fan's personal opinion. Technically, one of their films — "Pieces" — is missing; and an untold truth of the Russo brothers is that their first feature-length movie is inaccessible. It premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival in the '90s and caught the attention of Steven Soderbergh, but due to music licensing issues, it couldn't be released. For now, here are all the Russo films you can easily watch, ranked.