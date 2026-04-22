This Hidden Gem On Prime Video Is The Best TV Show You've Never Heard Of

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If you love supernatural dramas that inspire deep lore dives, you need to hop over to Amazon Prime Video and check out the MGM+ series "From." One of the best horror TV shows out there, this surreal-laced program has already developed an obsessive following and generated hundreds of fan theories.

The series begins with the vacationing Matthews family, who are struggling after the loss of a child. Their RV encounters a tree blocking the road, forcing them to detour into a tiny, Lynchian town where the vibes seem off. From there, every attempt to get back to the highway fails and after their RV collides with another vehicle, Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) reveals that here, every nightfall brings monsters that look human but eat human flesh.

With a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, the large ensemble cast and paranormal mystery box format of "From" will appeal to fans of shows like "Lost," "Evil," and "Manifest," with each new episode bringing more questions and mind-bending narrative threads. The acting is solid, the cinematography is peak, and the pacing consistently good, especially for a series juggling so many plot threads and such a large cast, with many deeming it one of the best shows on television in or out of the horror genre.