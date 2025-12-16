15 Horror TV Shows Like IT: Welcome To Derry

For decades, Stephen King has been gifting the world with some of the most terrifying horror stories in fiction, and many have been adapted to the screen. In 2025 came the prequel to one of his greatest, "It: Welcome to Derry," which explores the small town and its connection to an ancient evil, with a story told in different time periods. But the HBO series is much more than a story that takes place before the 2017 "It" movie and its sequel.

In a clever twist, the series brings together multiple stories from the world of Stephen King, with characters from classics like "The Shining," and elements drawn from "The Dark Tower" and others. It's a sweeping, epic horror story that explores the spine-tingling history of the demonic entity known to residents of Derry as Pennywise — again played by Bill Skarsgård, reprising his role from the films.

With Season 1 of "It: Welcome to Derry" winding down, fans are going to have to wait to continue the story in a second season. In the meantime, though, there are quite a few other horror shows that fans of "Welcome to Derry" can sink their teeth into.