How To Watch Predator: Badlands At Home - Is It Streaming?
If you missed the latest epic installment in the "Predator" universe at the theater, now is the perfect time to catch "Predator: Badlands" streaming on Hulu with a standard Hulu subscription. If you don't have a Hulu subscription, the movie is also available for rental on Amazon Prime Video for just $5.99.
Unlike other "Predator" films which present the titular Predators (or Yautja, as they call themselves) as a terrifying and alien Other, "Predator: Badlands" flips the script to tell the story from the Predator's perspective. Told through the point of view of an exiled and diminuitive young Yautja named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), "Predator: Badlands" follows Dek as he takes on his people's most formidable hunting grounds with the aid of a broken Weyland-Yutani synth named Thia (Elle Fanning).
The film was developed and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the director behind the critically acclaimed 2022 "Predator" prequel "Prey," which focused on a young 18th-century Comanche woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder) as she faces off with a Yautja along with some other, more terrestrial predators.
Predator: Badlands officially unites the Alien and Predator franchises
After you've finished catching up on "Predator: Badlands," it may just be time to rewatch every movie and TV show in the combined "Alien-Predator" universe in order. Up until this point, any relationship between the "Predator" universe and the "Alien" franchise had been considered non-canonical, existing only in the "Alien Vs. Predator" films. With the synths of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation playing a major role in "Predator: Badlands," the film finally makes the connection between the "Alien" and "Predator" narratives official, changing the "Predator" universe forever.
The two universes collide when Dek travels to Genna, a planet so hardcore it is known to the Yautja as the "death planet." To make matters worse, he crash lands upon arriving, quickly getting a crash course in exactly how deadly both the flora and fauna of this strange planet are. Shortly after arriving, he meets the legless Thia, who convinces him that working together isn't breaking the rules if he considers her a tool. The journey they take together makes it clear that the Yautja are nothing like their movie universe foes, the xenomorphs.