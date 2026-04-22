How To Watch Predator: Badlands At Home - Is It Streaming?

If you missed the latest epic installment in the "Predator" universe at the theater, now is the perfect time to catch "Predator: Badlands" streaming on Hulu with a standard Hulu subscription. If you don't have a Hulu subscription, the movie is also available for rental on Amazon Prime Video for just $5.99.

Unlike other "Predator" films which present the titular Predators (or Yautja, as they call themselves) as a terrifying and alien Other, "Predator: Badlands" flips the script to tell the story from the Predator's perspective. Told through the point of view of an exiled and diminuitive young Yautja named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), "Predator: Badlands" follows Dek as he takes on his people's most formidable hunting grounds with the aid of a broken Weyland-Yutani synth named Thia (Elle Fanning).

The film was developed and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the director behind the critically acclaimed 2022 "Predator" prequel "Prey," which focused on a young 18th-century Comanche woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder) as she faces off with a Yautja along with some other, more terrestrial predators.