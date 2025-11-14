Predator: Badlands Just Changed The Predator Universe Forever

"Predator: Badlands" blew everyone away at the box office, and it's not hard to see why. The way the film uses themes of found family and intergenerational trauma brings a fresh perspective to the "Predator" world, and that's without mentioning the fact that it makes a Yautja (the real name of the franchise's titular species) the good guy for the first time. Want to learn more about how the film changes the "Predator" franchise forever? Click our video above for all the details.

In previous "Predator" films, the Yautja characters are typical movie monsters for the most part, which is probably why the series never bothered to build much of a universe for their alien creatures on the big screen. But "Badlands" gives them a whole language, and it's one created by an actual expert in that field, linguist Britton Watkins. This adds cultural depth and a feeling of real existence that the Yautja sorely lacked in previous films.

We also get to visit the Predator homeworld, Yautja Prime. While the planet was briefly shown in "Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem," the two "Alien vs. Predator" movies are not considered canon, so having "Predator: Badlands" start on Yautja Prime is another big moment for the franchise. "Badlands" also officially made the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises one by teaming a Yautja with a Weyland-Yutani synthetic, which has huge implications for both going forward.