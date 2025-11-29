Every Movie And TV Show In The Alien-Predator Universe, Ranked
In addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Cinematic Universe, franchises like "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" have long featured multiple movies and TV shows that comprise a wider canvas of stories. More rare, however, are universes that bring together different franchises, with "Godzilla" and "King Kong" forming their own connected world of stories known as the "MonsterVerse." But the colossal beasts weren't the first movie monsters to create their own cinematic universe. Decades earlier, the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises connected on-screen to do the same.
Between 1979 and 2025, there have been more than a dozen projects featuring the insidious Xenomorph from the "Alien" films and the Yautja hunters from "Predator." Though each franchise launched separately, they eventually connected and even released two crossover films, while littering their movies and TV shows with references to the other. Of course, all of these different movies and TV shows vary in quality — there was even a long stretch of time where both franchises were turning out disappointing entries.
More recently, though, both "Predator" and "Alien" franchises have returned to greatness, and at the same time, seem to be teasing more crossovers. So with that in mind, now is the perfect time to rank every movie and TV show in the Alien-Predator universe, worst to best.
17. Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
It's quite a fight for the bottom spot, but coming in as the worst entry in the Alien-Predatorverse is the 2007 crossover sequel "Alien vs. Predator: Requiem." While its predecessor, "Alien vs. Predator," didn't live up to its potential, the sequel seems to have learned no lessons and manages to be far worse. Ultimately, it's the absolute bottom of the barrel in the Alien-Predator universe, and it isn't particularly close.
Led by a cast of complete unknowns, the film picks up where the previous one left off, where a Predator ship has departed Earth with the body of the a dead Predator warrior aboard. Unfortunately, it's been impregnated by a Xenomorph facehugger, and the resulting hybrid that it spawns slaughters everyone aboard the ship, which careens back to Earth, crash-landing in a small suburban town in Colorado. Now, the residents of this little backwater burg must try to stay alive as this hideous hybrid hunter wreaks havoc, caught in the middle of an interstellar brawl as a group of Predators arrives to take it down.
- Director: Greg Strause, Colin Strause
- Cast: Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth, John Ortiz
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 12%
16. The Predator
For years, the "Predator" franchise struggled to find a direction, and after nearly a decade without a sequel, the studio turned to director Shane Black to produce the series' return to theaters. Black had famously helped write the original "Predator" film, and went on to helm hits like "Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang," and "Iron Man 3." Unfortunately, his attempt to revive the sci-fi franchise, with the 2018 film "The Predator," is a complete mess.
The film introduces a new breed of Predator hunters who have been genetically modified and turned into alien super soldiers even more powerful than the classic Yautja warriors. When a young boy inadvertently lures these new, deadlier Predators to Earth, it falls upon a group of misfit soldiers to stop them, as they invade a small American town with deadly plans for mankind. It sounds promising, but a haphazard mix of tones and lackluster action adds up to a deeply disappointing entry in the "Predator" series.
- Director: Shane Black
- Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 34%
15. Alien: Resurrection
Many fans have a soft spot for "Alien: Resurrection." It's the last time we saw Sigourney Weaver in the role of Ellen Ripley and, if nothing else, it at least tries to do something new with the series. That said, it's not very good. It features neither the nail-biting suspense of Ridley Scott's "Alien," nor the satisfying action of James Cameron's "Aliens," let alone the stylish direction of David Fincher's threequel.
The film picks up after the events of "Alien 3," where Ripley had sacrificed her own life to prevent a new alien from being born. Now, the military has cloned Ripley (Weaver) in an effort to harness the Xenomorph DNA from her body to recreate the alien queen and revive the species. But when a group of newly-bred Xenomorphs break loose and threaten Earth, it's up to Ripley 2 to stop them.
Like "The Predator," the fourth "Alien" flick suffers most from its mish-mash of ideas and disparate tones: Sometimes funny, sometimes grim. But it's only good in sporadic bursts.
- Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet
- Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Ron Perlman, Winona Ryder
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 56%
14. Alien vs. Predator
The idea of pitting the alien warriors from the "Predator" and "Alien" franchises against each other had been around for years. But fans finally got their wish in 2004, when the two film series collided for "Alien vs. Predator." And though the film doesn't make the most of this rare opportunity, it might be the more underrated film in this crossover universe.
Set in the present day, "Alien vs. Predator" begins with an excavation team in Antarctica discovering an ancient temple deep beneath the icy surface. There, they find a series of ritual sacrificial chambers, revealing that ancient Yautja warriors once used Earth as a hunting ground, and its people as breeding pods for Xenomorph prey. But when a group of Predators arrives on Earth, they realize that the hunt isn't over.
Though not a great film by any measure, "Alien vs. Predator" delivers exactly what you'd want out of a fast-paced popcorn action movie that smashes together two of sci-fi's greatest franchises, with bloody action and a deep exploration of both franchises' lore that ties them together in new and surprising ways.
- Director: Paul W.S. Anderson
- Cast: Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova, Lance Henriksen
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 21%
13. Alien 3
In 1993, former music video director David Fincher was given the reins of the "Alien" franchise. His film, "Alien 3," was the long-awaited follow-up to "Aliens" that took the white-knuckle horror of the first film and mixed it with the fast-paced action of the second.
Picking up after the events of "Aliens," we find Ellen Ripley's escape pod has crash-landed on a dreary prison planet. Unbeknownst to even Ripley, however, she's been impregnated with the embryo of a new alien queen. And when a Xenomorph gets loose in the prison, it sets off a desperate fight for survival — and Ripley might be the only one who can save them.
A departure from both previous movies, "Alien 3" is something of a mixed bag; At its best, it's up there with the finest in the franchise, but more often it's disjointed and unsure of what it wants to be. Thankfully, a later director's cut improved the film somewhat, providing a bit more focus, and it's this version that helps "Alien 3" get a higher spot on our list.
- Director: David Fincher
- Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Charles Dutton, Charles Dance
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 44%
12. Predator 2
"Predator 2" probably deserves a lower spot, but if we're being honest, there's an element of nostalgia present here that helps its case, especially among diehard fans. Because, while it's a step down from Arnold Schwarzenegger's original, it's still one of the best action sequels of its day.
A pair of '80s action icons, Glover and co-star Maria Conchita Alonso, team up as LAPD officers in the then-near-future of 1997, where crime is out of control. But their war on LA's worst criminal kingpins is the least of their problems when a Predator arrives in the big city to continue its hunt. But when officer Michael Harrigan (Glover) investigates a series of murders, he inadvertently puts himself in the Predator's crosshairs.
A bit ridiculous at times, "Predator 2" is missing the tighter plot of its predecessor and the overwhelming screen presence of Arnie. But it's arguably even more brutal, and with a big city flavor, delivers some fun moments that serve as the perfect closer to a decade of classic action movies.
- Director: Stephen Hopkins
- Cast: Danny Glover, Maria Conchita Alonso, Gary Busey
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 36%
11. Alien: Covenant
The second in the "Alien" prequel trilogy, "Alien: Covenant" wisely focuses more on the Xenomorphs themselves rather than the mysterious Engineers that created them. Going back to the franchise's roots of action, suspense, and gore, rather than focusing on the esoteric and philosophical, and the results are a welcome return to form.
The film follows the journey of a colony ship called the Covenant, whose terraforming mission is led by Daniels (Katherine Waterson). But when the ship arrives at their intended destination, they discover a wayward android (Michael Fassbender) who has survived alone on the planet for a decade after his own ship had been stranded there. And they soon learn that David has a mission of his own that could spell doom for them all.
After the slower, more methodical "Prometheus," "Alien: Covenant" is a true action-horror movie, with plenty to keep you on the edge of your seat. It chooses to play it safe at times, but in doing so, it provides a clearer direction for the series.
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Cast: Michael Fassbender; Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 65%
10. Prometheus
Dormant for over a decade, the "Alien" series returned with a prequel, 2010's "Prometheus," from original series director Ridley Scott. But the film wasn't anything like what they were expecting: Rather than horror or action, the film is a thoughtful, often introspective story that poses questions about the nature of humanity.
The film begins with an Earth expedition to a far-off alien world, a place that some believe holds the answers to the origins of human life. When they arrive, however, they find evidence of an ancient plot by alien beings called the Engineers that threatens all life on the planet — and beyond. But even as the danger mounts, the ship's android, David (Michael Fassbender), seems to have his own agenda.
Perhaps a little too ahead of its time, the more philosophical nature of "Prometheus" wasn't so well received by diehard fans looking for a more thrilling mix of action and horror. But in the years since it was released, the film has enjoyed more positive reappraisals for its examination of the nature of life and humanity's struggle to control its own destiny.
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Cast: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Idris Elba
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%
9. Predators
By 2010, the "Predator" franchise only had two of its own films to go with a pair of "Alien" crossover movies that largely disappointed. But that year came the third, "Predators," which took the action away from Earth for the first time, and expanded on the lore with a story that saw a group of humans brought to an alien planet to do battle with Yautja hunters.
"Predators" begins with a group of seemingly random people from different walks of life who all awaken on a far-off planet, forced to fend off attacks from both Predators and the world's dangerous alien wildlife. What they slowly realize, however, is that they all have something in common: They are all incredibly deadly individuals. But they'll have to put aside their differences and work together if they want to stay alive.
A fresh, inventive take on the series mythos, the biggest strength of "Predators" is its all-star cast, with Adrien Brody, Walton Goggins, Alice Braga, Topher Grace, and Danny Trejo elevating an otherwise solid action movie into a non-stop thrill ride.
- Director: Nimród Antal
- Cast: Adrien Brody, Alice Braga, Topher Grace
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 65%
8. Alien: Romulus
After two prequels from Ridley Scott, director Fede Álvarez took the helm for a third, "Alien: Romulus," in 2024. And Álvarez's experience on horror films like "Don't Breathe" serves the film well as "Romulus" sends the series careening back into the genre that made it a classic of late '70s horror. And it blew everyone away at the box office.
"Alien: Romulus" stars Cailee Spaeny as Rain, who leads a group of colonists seeking to find a new home where they can live their lives far from the reaches of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. But during their perilous journey, Rain and her team stumble across an abandoned starship that holds horrors beyond imagination. Because when they go aboard, they soon learn that it was once a research vessel that held Xenomorph specimens. And the specimens — that got loose and killed the ship's crew — are now hunting for Rain and her fellow colonists.
Pure terror from start to finish, "Romulus" proves to be the best of the three "Alien" prequels with visceral action and eye-popping thrills that will send you bailing for the blankets.
- Director: Fede Álvarez
- Cast: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Isabela Merced
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%
7. Predator
A year after "Aliens," James Cameron's former "Terminator" star Arnold Schwarzenegger added another sci-fi franchise to his resume with "Predator," a no-holds-barred action movie with a sci-fi twist. It's a film that starts out as one story, and quickly becomes something very different, as a military operation into a terrorist-riddled jungle becomes a fight for survival against a mysterious alien from outer space — who is stronger, faster, and more cunning than any human soldier. Any except Arnie, that is.
Like "Alien," "Predator" makes perfect use of horror tropes, with the audience barely getting a glimpse of the alien monster until the film's climax. Like the Xenomorph, too, the design of the Yautja warrior makes him an instant sci-fi icon, while the film's brutal violence helps explore themes of humanity's own darker nature. An all-time '80s classic, "Predator" cemented Arnold Schwarzenegger as the greatest action movie star, and it remains one of the best action movies ever made.
- Director: John McTiernan
- Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Bill Duke, Jesse Ventura
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64%
6. Predator: Badlands
In 2025, the "Predator" series got another live-action entry, "Predator: Badlands," which brought back "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg. And it does something no other "Predator" film had done before, telling a story from the perspective of a Yautja hunter. It's also the first film to directly tie the series into the "Alien" universe without Xenomorphs, thanks to the presence of a Weyland-Yutani android named Thia (Elle Fanning).
"Predator: Badlands" revolves around a Yautja named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a runt with a chip on his shoulder and a lot to prove. To showcase his skills and earn a place in his tribe, Dek travels to the planet Genna, where he plans to take down the Kalisk, a seemingly unstoppable beast. To complete his mission, however, he'll have to team up with a damaged android that had crash-landed earlier, whose own crew was destroyed by the Kalisk. But when the Weyland-Yutani Corporation gets wind of Thia's activities, it sets out to capture the Kasilk — and Dek.
Thanks to Trachtenberg's expert direction and clever script, "Predator: Badlands" keeps the franchise rolling. And with the introduction of Thia, the film also sets it up for more potential crossovers with the "Alien" series.
- Director: Dan Trachtenberg
- Cast: Elle Fanning; Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%
5. Predator: Killer of Killers
Heading into 2025, both the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises had always been live-action. But that changed with the release of "Predator: Killer of Killers," which brought the series to animation. Directed again by Dan Trachtenberg, the direct-to-streaming film is an anthology with four separate stories that see different Yautja hunters fighting to the death against human adversaries at different points in Earth's history.
The film opens in the Viking era, where the warrior Ursa (Lindsay LaVanchy) is on a mission of vengeance against a rival clan's leader when she's forced into a battle with a mysterious alien. Then, in the 17th century, the Shinobi warrior Kenji (Louis Ozawa Changchien) is forced to fight his own brother in a duel when both are suddenly hunted by a Predator. Finally, in the middle of World War II, we meet Allied pilot John J. Torres (Rick Gonzalez) who must dogfight an alien ship in the skies above North Africa.
With three different stories, "Killer of Killers" culminates in one final battle where an unlikely alliance goes up against a group of Yautjas. Delighting in non-stop action, it's a unique entry in the Alien-Predator universe, capped off by a jaw-dropping twist ending.
- Director: Dan Trachtenberg
- Cast: Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Rick Gonzalez
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
4. Prey
When Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019, there were questions about what they'd do with the "Predator" franchise, which still had cultural cache but little direction. The answer came in 2022, when the series did something it had never done before, releasing a new film direct to streaming. The Hulu original movie "Prey" eschewed the title of the franchise, and told a unique prequel story about an unsuspecting female hunter forced into combat against an alien warrior from outer space.
This time, the action is set in the Americas in the early 18th century, where fans meet a Comanche woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder), whose hunting abilities are severely underestimated by those around her. Her tribe is locked in a conflict with French colonists, who are decimating their lands, but that battle takes a back seat when a Yautja arrives on Earth. Now, Naru finds herself the unlikely protector who stands between her tribe and their annihilation.
A stunning return for the "Predator" series, "Prey" is the best film in the franchise, with all the action, blood, and gore you want, with plenty of stirring character drama, too. On top of that, the film's historical setting only amplifies the story as a whole.
- Director: Dan Trachtenberg
- Cast: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
3. Alien: Earth
With the "Predator" series finding critical acclaim with "Prey" and "Killer of Killers," the "Alien" series needed to respond, and the answer took them to a place that neither had gone before: Television. Debuting in 2025, "Alien: Earth" had sceptics changing their tune, with one of the best TV shows of the year airing on Hulu, and developed by Noah Hawley — the man behind "Legion" and "Fargo."
"Alien: Earth" takes the Xenomorphs to humanity's homeworld when a Weyland-Yutani vessel full of alien specimens crash-lands on Earth and unleashes the menace upon an unsuspecting populace. While another corporation steps in and tries to profit from the disaster, a special military unit is tasked with containing the alien menace. And they are led by Wendy (Sydney Chandler), a new breed of synth — an experimental artificial android with the mind of a human child.
More than just a thrilling mix of action and horror, "Alien: Earth" is a thoughtful and deep exploration of our modern world, where business, technology, and ethics rarely align. Blowing audiences away, the series' debut year sets up Season 2 in multiple ways — with new episodes expected in 2026 or '27.
- Creator: Noah Hawley
- Cast: Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Babou Ceesay
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
2. Aliens
If it weren't for the cultural impact of "Aliens," it might not be this high, but the reality is that James Cameron's 1986 sequel had such an enormous impact on not just cinema but pop culture, that it beats out nearly every other entry on our list. All the more remarkable is that it's just Cameron's second fully-directed feature film, and it remains the best in his impressive career.
Directly following the events of 1979's "Alien," Cameron's sequel sees Ellen Ripley revived from cryo-sleep by a Weyland-Yutani vessel. The ship is manned by corporate stooge Carter Burke (Paul Reiser), who wants his team of space marines to return to the planet that Ripley just left in an effort to locate and capture Xenomorph specimens for study. Against Ripley's warnings, they go back to the planet where they discover a colony completely destroyed, and they quickly become trapped and hunted by an army of Xenomorphs.
An all-time classic, "Aliens," favors action over horror, and thanks to Cameron and his expert direction, it's some of the best the genre has ever seen. It influenced nearly every sci-fi and action movie that's come after, and is even more beloved today than it was when it was first released.
- Director: James Cameron
- Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
1. Alien
The film that started it all, "Alien" kicked off the Alien-Predator universe in 1979, just two years after "Star Wars." But its heroes weren't colorful, freedom-fighting crusaders, but blue-collar, long-haul space truckers. Their ship was old and broken down, and that makes it the perfect place to set its proto-horror-slasher story, like an interstellar cabin in the woods before that was even a trope.
Set in a future where corporations run the galaxy, we meet the crew of the Nostromo as they struggle with the rigors of extended missions in space. But their dreary life is upended when, after exploring the wreckage of a downed, derelict ship on an alien world, they inadvertently bring an extraterrestrial monstrosity aboard. And once it gets loose in the confines of the ship, it begins picking off the truckers one by one, forcing crew member Ellen Ripley to take charge and take it down.
An expertly crafted thriller that delivers true fright and eye-popping gore, "Alien" kick-started the Alien-Predator universe and still hasn't been topped nearly 50 years later.
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, Ian Holm
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%