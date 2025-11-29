Every Movie And TV Show In The Alien-Predator Universe, Ranked

In addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Cinematic Universe, franchises like "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" have long featured multiple movies and TV shows that comprise a wider canvas of stories. More rare, however, are universes that bring together different franchises, with "Godzilla" and "King Kong" forming their own connected world of stories known as the "MonsterVerse." But the colossal beasts weren't the first movie monsters to create their own cinematic universe. Decades earlier, the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises connected on-screen to do the same.

Between 1979 and 2025, there have been more than a dozen projects featuring the insidious Xenomorph from the "Alien" films and the Yautja hunters from "Predator." Though each franchise launched separately, they eventually connected and even released two crossover films, while littering their movies and TV shows with references to the other. Of course, all of these different movies and TV shows vary in quality — there was even a long stretch of time where both franchises were turning out disappointing entries.

More recently, though, both "Predator" and "Alien" franchises have returned to greatness, and at the same time, seem to be teasing more crossovers. So with that in mind, now is the perfect time to rank every movie and TV show in the Alien-Predator universe, worst to best.