What Dek From Predator: Badlands Looks Like In Real Life

Predators (also known as Yautja) are iconic horror antagonists, but "Predator: Badlands," which earned solid marks in Looper's review, flips the script by making one our hero. Dek must kill a seemingly unkillable beast in order to earn the respect of his father and find a place within his clan. Suffice it to say, this is the most time we've gotten to spend with a single Predator on the big screen, as he goes through his own hero's journey. The character is surprisingly emotive, even within the myriad fight scenes. And it's all thanks to a killer performance from New Zealand native Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.

Schuster-Koloamatangi is a relative newcomer in the entertainment industry but managed to impress "Badlands" director Dan Trachtenberg, who also helmed the previous two installments in the "Predator" franchise, 2022's "Prey" and 2025's "Predator: Killer of Killers." During a press event, Trachtenberg mentioned that they were looking to cast a stunt performer as Dek. Schuster-Koloamatangi decided to show up for the auditions despite being a straight-up actor, and he stunned Trachtenberg with his physical acumen and his acting chops.

"Dimitrius came up and the way he moved just had a great swashbuckle to it. He just was so cool," the director said (via ComicBook.com). "We set up a little physical obstacle course. That's how we cast him. Then he did some dramatic stuff from the movie and it was awesome." Dek's final look is a combination of practical and digital effects. Of course, every "Predator" movie looks different when you remove the special effects, but Schuster-Koloamatangi's performance makes Dek feel like so much more than a movie monster.