How To Watch The Star Trek Movies And TV Shows In Order

By and large, "Star Trek" is not a story told in chronological order even at the series level, since each entry into the franchise tends to hop around in terms of time travel. But that aside, several series are prequels to earlier shows, and writers have often taken liberties with established canon or even fully retconned elements by rewriting them altogether.

Even with all of that canon manipulation, each new generation of "Trek" writers has continued to build upon what's already established, which is why it just makes sense to watch each new title in roughly the order it was added. This also provides a more authentic entry into the world of "Trek" for newbies, since it is also the order that most first and second generation "Star Trek" fans would have experienced. It's also the order most fans tend to agree the franchise should be viewed in. Even if a narrative element gets retconned or rewritten, watching the series in order of its original release gives you a good grounding in how many of those stories evolved over time and how each group of writers built on the series and universe established to date.

However, it's worth noting that earlier "Star Trek" — primarily "Star Trek: The Original Series" and earlier episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" — can be a bit tough to stomach for viewers who are sensitive to campier sci-fi. If this describes you or someone you're introducing to the franchise, just find the spot where you're comfortable as a starting point (usually "TNG" Season 2) and return to those earlier episodes after you've caught up on everything else.