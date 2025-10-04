Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Does One Thing To Make Sure The Science Isn't Complicated

"Star Trek" has long had the reputation as the nerdiest of science fiction franchises, mostly because of its adherence to realism. While the technology of "Star Trek" is surely fantastical, it's always been based on actual scientific theory, and that holds true for its latest flagship show, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." But the writers don't simply flip through a textbook to make sure they get it right — they have qualified help in the form of consultants like astrophysicist and aerospace engineer Erin MacDonald.

"When I come on as a science advisor to any show or film, my first task is to figure out where on the spectrum of science to fiction the science fiction wants to land," MacDonald told Nerdist. "I'm involved from the development of the plots for the season, all the way through post-production and getting the graphics right. Getting equations written, getting these star maps laid out, and what the planets look like."

Of course, MacDonald also has to help explain how technology like the transporter works, as even the most outlandish "Trek" tech must be grounded in some level of real scientific principles. But it hasn't been lost on her that much of the fictional science throughout "Star Trek" has found its way into reality, noting how popular e-readers like the Kindle are almost exactly like the PADD devices used by Starfleet officers. "That's not a mistake. A lot of people who go into engineering, invention, and technology are inspired by 'Star Trek.'"